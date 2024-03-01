Iranian singer who won Grammy for Mahsa Amini protest anthem is sentenced to prison in Iran

'Family was incredibly important to him': Mulroney's photographer reflects on former PM
Brian Mulroney's official photographer says his best memories were with the former prime minister's family.
An Iranian singer who won a Grammy presented by U.S. First Lady Jill Biden has been sentenced to more than three years in prison over his anthem supporting the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.
Shervin Hajipour posted on Instagram on Friday, the same day that Iran held its parliamentary election, what appeared to be part of the judgment against him.
It said Hajipour received a three-year, eight-month sentence on charges of “propaganda against the system” and “encouraging people to protest.” The court issued its sentence in part because it found he hadn't properly expressed regret over publishing the song.
It also imposed a two-year travel ban and ordered him to create a song about “U.S. crimes," as well as make posts about those crimes online.
Hajipour thanked his lawyers and his agent for their support.
“I will not mention the name of the judge and the prosecutor so that they don’t get insulted and threatened, because insults and threats are not in the religion of humanity,” he wrote. “Finally, one day we will understand each other. Until then.”
Hajipour already had served some prison time, but was out on bail pending the court's decision. It was unclear if he had already reported to serve his sentence.
Iranian state-run media, focused on the election Friday, didn't note Hajipour's sentence. Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York didn't respond to a request for comment.
Hajipour’s song “Baraye,” or “For” in English, begins with: “For dancing in the streets,” “for the fear we feel when we kiss.” The lyrics list reasons that young Iranians posted online for why they had protested against Iran’s ruling theocracy after Amini's death in September 2022, allegedly for not wearing her mandated headscarf to the liking of security forces.
The protests quickly escalated into calls to overthrow Iran’s clerical rulers. A subsequent security crackdown killed more than 500 people, with more than 22,000 detained.
Jill Biden awarded Hajipour the Grammy's new song for social change special merit award during the ceremony last year.
“This song became the anthem of the Mahsa Amini protests, a powerful and poetic call for freedom and women’s rights,” Biden said at the ceremony. “Shervin was arrested, but this song continues to resonate around the world with its powerful theme: Women, life, freedom.”
Hajipour's sentencing comes as other activists, journalists and artists have faced arrest, imprisonment and harassment since the demonstrations. Among those imprisoned is Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi.
The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran condemned Hajipour's sentencing Friday, and demanded Iran immediately release him from the sentence.
“This blatant violation of Shervin’s rights to free speech and expression is a grave injustice and a clear affront to human rights principles,” the center said. “His imprisonment serves as a chilling reminder of the ongoing repression faced by artists, activists and dissenting voices in Iran.”
PEN America similarly criticized Iran for ordering Hajipour to prison as well as sentencing rappers and others over their music critical of the government in Tehran.
“Shervin Hajipour’s sentencing is another awful attempt to suppress the independent voices who channel the demands of the Iranian people for basic freedoms," said Julie Trébault, director of PEN's Artists at Risk Connection. “The Iranian government fears the power of music to give hope and inspire citizens to dream of a better and more equitable future for all.”
Iris Apfel, a textile expert, interior designer and fashion celebrity known for her eccentric style, has died. She was 102.
Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
The Canadian government's top scientific advisor is calling for the release of more UFO information and says her office is working on a public report that will be published this year.
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.
Toronto Police said there has been a 40 per cent increase in break and enter crimes over the past six months with thieves targeting small businesses to steal point of sale terminals (POS).
Florida officials mislabelled the remains of two Irish nationals who died of drug overdoses, leading to a mix-up of their autopsies and the 'highly probable' cremation of the wrong body, authorities said.
A Surrey high school teacher is criticizing the school district following its decision to remove novels such as Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" and John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men" from its recommended resources lists.
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old girl who was missing from the Houston area, has been found unharmed, police said in a post on X.
It sounds too good to be true, but Cochrane’s mayor says the town’s eye-catching land-for-$10 sales pitch is nearing fruition.
Quick thinking from a snowmobile tour guide helped save a man buried in an avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C., earlier this week.
The first rioter to enter the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack was convicted on Friday of charges that he interfered with police and obstructed Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.
A Colorado paramedic was sentenced Friday to five years in prison in a rare prosecution of medical responders following the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man whose name became part of the rallying cries for social justice that swept the U.S. in 2020.
The driver of a semi-truck was pulled to safety Friday by firefighters following a crash that left the vehicle dangling over a bridge across the Ohio River.
As mourners prepare for the funeral of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who was killed near Houston, the community wants answers about how the suspect in her death was allowed to remain free despite a long criminal history of violence.
The head of a Gaza City hospital that treated some of those wounded in the bloodshed surrounding an aid convoy said Friday that more than 80 per cent had been struck by gunfire, suggesting there was heavy shooting by Israeli troops.
President Joe Biden said Friday that the U.S. will begin air-dropping humanitarian assistance into Gaza, a day after more than 100 Palestinians were killed during a chaotic encounter with Israeli troops.
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
Ask Brian Mulroney's chief political rival about the former prime minister's greatest success, and the answer runs through Quebec.
The B.C. government is introducing a series of bonus programs in an effort to recruit new nurses to the province – with the highest incentives going to those willing to work in the north.
Health Canada issued several recalls for various items this week, according to the latest recalls.
A Yorkton woman said she has run out of options after hearing it will take up to a year to see a gastroenterologist in Saskatchewan.
The Supreme Court of Canada says police need judicial authorization to obtain a computer's internet protocol address, calling the identification number a crucial link between a person and their online activity.
When observing a hoard of golden-backed frogs at a roadside pond in Karnataka, India, a group of naturalists noticed something odd about one of the amphibians — the animal had a tiny mushroom sprouting out of its side.
'Rust' first assistant director Dave Halls on Thursday testified that the movie's armourer was diligent in her work and he was ultimately to blame for the 2021 fatal shooting of the film's cinematographer as he did not do a final check on a gun.
As billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani prepares for the wedding of his son this summer, he's expecting billionaires from around the world, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood royalty to attend a three-day bash in the family's hometown, starting Friday.
The Federal Aviation Administration has flagged more safety issues for two troubled families of Boeing planes, the latest in a series of issues at the embattled aircraft maker.
The United Steelworkers union says it has reached a tentative deal with Canadian National Railway Co. for a new contract covering 3,000 workers in Canada.
For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.
A stunning total solar eclipse will be visible to millions of people across Mexico, the United States and Canada on April 8.
B.C.'s government is requiring stakeholders involved in the FIFA World Cup to sign non-disclosure agreements that keep them from discussing the potential cost of the event, CTV News has learned.
Sarah Mitton set a Canadian record and claimed the gold medal in women's shot put at the world athletics indoor championships on Friday.
Christopher Morales Williams’s progression has been as rapid as his world-best performance last Saturday was shocking.
General Motors is recalling 820,000 newer pickup trucks in North America because tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.
More Canadian auto insurance companies are calling on some of their customers to install anti-theft tracking devices. But while certain insurers will pay for the installation of the system, others won’t.
The United States is opening an investigation into whether Chinese vehicle imports pose national security risks and could impose restrictions due to concerns about 'connected' car technology, the White House said on Thursday.
