Israel shoots down a missile fired from Yemen hours after an Israeli strike on Houthi rebels

Hazmat response to north London, Ont. apartment complex
Circumstances around a deceased individual in an apartment raise concerns for first responders.
The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen early Sunday, hours after Israeli warplanes struck several Houthi targets in the Arabian peninsula country.
The Israeli airstrikes — in response to a deadly Houthi drone strike on Tel Aviv — were the first time Israel is known to have responded to repeated Houthi attacks throughout its nine-month war against Hamas. The burst of violence between the distant enemies has threatened to open a new front as Israel battles a series of Iranian proxies across the region.
The Israeli army late Saturday confirmed the airstrikes in the western Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, a Houthi stronghold.
It said the strikes, carried out by U.S.-made F-15 and F-35 warplanes, were a response to hundreds of Houthi attacks.
Israel, along with the U.S., Britain and other Western allies with forces in the region, have intercepted almost all of the Houthi missiles and drones. But early Friday, a Houthi drone penetrated Israel’s air defenses and crashed into Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial and cultural capital, killing one person.
The Israeli military said Saturday's strike, some 1,700 kilometers (over 1,000 miles) from Israel, was among the most complicated and longest-distance operations by its air force. It said it hit the port because the area is used to deliver Iranian arms to Yemen.
The Ministry of Health in Sanaa said that 80 people were wounded in a preliminary toll of the strikes in Hodeidah, most of them with severe burns. The Israeli attack unleashed a massive fire in the city’s port.
“The fire that is burning now in Hodeidah, is seen across the Middle East and the significance is clear,” said Israel’s defense minister, Yoav Gallant. He vowed to carry out similar strikes “in any place where it may be required.”
The Houthis are among several Iranian-backed groups to have attacked Israel in solidarity with Hamas since the Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian militant group triggered the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza.
In addition to fighting Hamas, the Israeli military has been engaged in daily clashes with the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon. These clashes have raised concerns that the fighting could spill over into a full-blown war with Lebanon and beyond.
The Hodeidah port is also a gateway for supplies to enter Yemen, which has been engulfed in civil war since 2014, when the Houthis seized much of northern Yemen and forced the internationally recognized government to flee from Sanaa. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year in support of government forces, and in time the conflict turned into a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
The war has killed more than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.
Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam posted on X that the “blatant Israeli aggression” targeted fuel storage facilities and the province’s power station. He said the attacks aim “to increase the suffering of the people and to pressure Yemen to stop supporting Gaza.”
Abdulsalam said the attacks will only make Yemen’s people and armed forces more determined to support Gaza. “There will be impactful strikes,” Mohamed Ali al-Houthi of the Supreme Political Council in Yemen wrote on X.
The Israeli military said the surface-to-surface missile fired Sunday was intercepted before reaching Israeli territory.
Since January, U.S. and U.K. forces have been striking targets in Yemen, in response to the Houthis’ attacks on commercial shipping that the rebels have described as retaliation for Israel’s actions in the war in Gaza. However, many of the ships targeted weren’t linked to Israel.
On Sunday, officials said the Houthis repeatedly targeted a Liberia-flagged container vessel transiting the Red Sea, the latest assault by the group on the crucial maritime trade route.
The captain of the ship reported attacks from three small Houthi vessels, an uncrewed Houthi aerial vehicle, and missile fire off the coast of Mocha, Yemen, resulting in “minor damage” to the ship, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said. The Joint Maritime Information Center, a coalition overseen by the U.S. Navy, identified the ship as the Pumba and reported “all crew on board safe.”
Early Sunday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack on the Pumba.
Meanwhile on Saturday, the U.S. Central Command said its forces destroyed one uncrewed Houthi aerial vehicle over the Rea Sea.
Analysts and Western intelligence services have long accused Iran of arming the Houthis, a claim Tehran denies. The joint force airstrikes so far have done little to deter them.
The Houthis have long-range ballistic missiles, smaller cruise missiles and “suicide drones,” all capable of reaching southern Israel, according to weapons experts. The Houthis are open about their arsenal, regularly parading new missiles through the streets of Sanaa.
Wakin reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The term 'coffee badging' has gained some new significance this week with multiple outlets reporting Amazon is allegedly taking measures to counter the workplace trend it refers to.
When Kimberly Cheatle led the Secret Service's operations to safeguard the American president and other dignitaries, she said she would talk to agents in training about the 'awesome responsibility' of their job.
It's been a hot, humid and wet summer so far in Ottawa, making it the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and elevating the risk of West Nile virus.
The first gene-edited pig organs ever transplanted into people came from animals born on this special research farm in the Blue Ridge mountains..
Russia said Sunday it scrambled fighter jets to intercept two U.S. military long-range bomber aircraft that approached the Russian border over the Barents Sea in the Arctic.
Backlogs and processing delays of temporary U.S. visas required by entertainers, athletes and artists has forced some Canadian bands to cancel U.S. tour dates because paperwork wasn't processed in time.
McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the Hungarian Grand Prix front row ahead of Formula 1 leader Max Verstappen after a stellar qualifying session for the British team on Saturday.
Tributes are pouring in online for the two men who died in a plane crash in Tofino, B.C. earlier this week.
A swarm of bees living in a lamppost in Winnipeg’s Sage Creek neighbourhood has found a new home for its hive.
Thomas Archibald Franklin reflects on being 100 years young ahead of milestone birthday on Tuesday, bringing family and community together
Mounties in Newfoundland say a 71-year-old man is facing charges today related to his alleged involvement in a collision that killed two women in January.
A regional joint police force on the North Shore conducted 11 searches on Thursday connected to vehicle theft in the Greater Montreal Area and seized 28 vehicles along with thousands of dollars in US and Canadian cash.
Donald Trump's campaign released an update on the former U.S. president's health Saturday, one week after he survived an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pa.
China and the Philippines reached a deal they hope will end confrontations at the most fiercely disputed shoal in the South China Sea, the Philippine government said Sunday.
A mail carrier was fatally shot while walking a route in Chicago, authorities said. Investigators at the U.S. Postal Service are offering up to US$250,000 for tips that solve the case.
The Israeli army said Saturday it has struck several Houthi targets in western Yemen following a fatal drone attack by the rebel group in Tel Aviv the previous day.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.
The most striking thing about walking the floor of the Republican National Convention (RNC) is seeing just how much this is Donald Trump's party, CTV News' Vassy Kapelos says.
The federal government says it has 'taken note' of a ruling from the top UN court that called Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territories unlawful.
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including steam cleaners, hedgehog pet food, kids' bike helmets and multivitamins.
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
July's full moon will shine bright in the sky this weekend — and lands near the anniversary of a special lunar event worth celebrating.
A faulty software update caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday, grounding flights, knocking media outlets offline, and disrupting hospitals, small businesses and government offices. The breadth of the outages highlighted the fragility of a digitized world dependent on just a few providers for key computing services.
Taylor Swift fans know all too well the costs that come with travelling to see the singer live on her Eras Tour.
More than 60 women, including some Indigenous participants, will compete for the top spot at Miss Universe Canada.
Canada’s airports, hospitals and police services are still returning to normal operations a day after a defective update to computers using Microsoft Windows caused a global technology outage.
A Canadian think-tank has a plan to keep young people from fleeing urban centres in search of more affordable accommodations.
Researchers surveyed about 300 people about their experiences being raised with or without humour and their views on their childhood, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One.
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.
McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the Hungarian Grand Prix front row ahead of Formula 1 leader Max Verstappen after a stellar qualifying session for the British team on Saturday.
When Wally Buono steps onto the field at McMahon Stadium on Sunday, he’ll soak in every moment in front of family, friends and fans.
A bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 who also won silver at the 2022 world championships, 30-year-old Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard has a bachelor's degree in accounting and is on track for a specialized graduate diploma in taxation.
Stellantis is warning the owners of more than 2,900 hybrid minivans in Canada to stop charging their vehicles and park them outdoors, away from buildings and other cars, due to the risk of battery fires.
Ford Motor Co. says it plans to assemble its F-Series Super Duty pickup trucks at its Oakville, Ont., assembly plant starting in 2026, adding capacity of up to 100,000 additional units.
Toronto traffic has reached the point of a congestion crisis, according to the Toronto Region Board of Trade, whose new numbers warn of a significant impact on the city’s economy.
Around 100 acres of Manitoba Crown Land near the Saskatchewan border is being returned to the Métis community.
Nova Scotia is suspending the licensed Cape Breton moose hunt for three years due to what the province is calling a “significant drop” in the population.
Canadian pet owners visiting the United States will soon have to follow new rules, including requiring their dogs be microchipped.
A well-known childhood prank known as 'nicky nicky nine doors,' or 'ding dong ditch,' has escalated into a more serious game that could lead to charges for some Surrey, B.C. teens.
It's been more than a month since their good friend was seriously hurt in an accident and two teens from Riverview, N.B., are still having a hard time dealing with it.
Halifax bridges have collected thousands of coins from around the world.
A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
A Vancouver resident is now $1 million richer after a lucky Lotto 6/49 win.
A major thoroughfare in Vancouver was shut down for several hours Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash between a fire truck and a motorcycle, officials say.
A woman in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood woke up to a stranger groping her early Saturday morning, according to local police.
CP24 reached out to Torontonians who are facing, or who have faced renovictions in the past in order to get a better sense of how the practice impacts people. The stories they shared show that renovictions not only inconvenience those affected, but can have profound impacts on their lives and futures.
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
A woman fatally struck by a sedan in downtown Toronto earlier this week was pregnant, and her baby has also died, police say.
A new water main break that took place close to the feeder main break that has restricted residents water use since early June is impacting 14 residences, the city said Saturday.
Two adults and two children were taken to hospital Saturday when a car was struck by a pickup truck on 16 Avenue N.W. near Canada Olympic Park.
It feels nice in the capital this Sunday, as it's going to be mainly sunny with perfect summer temperatures.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says two people were injured Saturday morning following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 417 in Ottawa.
Fast fashion is out and sustainability is in, according to new research from Concordia University.
A year after Quebec deemed the Montreal neighbourhood a heritage site, Chinatown celebrated 'Chinatown Day' by giving people the chance to try fortune cookies made in the heart of the area and visit historic buildings normally closed to the public.
A 26-year-old man is in the hospital after being stabbed in a Montreal park late Saturday night in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
In Cold Lake, Alta., drivers leaning through windows at the McDonald’s drive-thru have been ambushed by people running by and snatching food right out of their hands.
Two people were found dead after going missing in the Smoky River in west-central Alberta.
Thomas Archibald Franklin reflects on being 100 years young ahead of milestone birthday on Tuesday, bringing family and community together
One person has died after a car left the road on Highway 217 in Centreville, N.S.
To catch a glimpse of a beautiful sunrise or sunset is one of the great wonders of nature.
A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after police found him sleeping at the wheel of a stolen vehicle Friday morning.
Health inspectors are investigating conditions at a motel in Regina used by Social Services for emergency accommodations. It come after another family complained about being attacked by bedbugs.
The fourth edition of the Nigerian Entrepreneurs Summer Hangout (NESH) took place on Saturday,
The Saskatchewan Roughriders remained dominant on defence as they held Winnipeg to only field goals for points on Friday night in their 19-9 victory.
Excitement and energy filled the air Saturday as the third annual Scotland's Yard Road Hockey Classic made its much anticipated return to Kitchener.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a 78-year-old Rockwood man.
A new transit system meant to change the way people move around Saskatoon is beginning to take shape.
With new ranching methods, the image of a traditional shepherd with their cane and sheepdog has largely become a thing of the past. However, in the modern day, the shepherd is making a comeback, cane and all, in conservation.
Saskatoon residents seeking to beat the heat at a leisure centre or outdoor pool this weekend should be aware that phone booking is unavailable.
A 60-year-old has died following a motorcycle crash Thursday at the intersection of Highway 17 and Second Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston on Thursday.
The defence lawyer for Steven Jones plans to argue that he was not mentally competent when a victim was stabbed to death and a second was seriously injured.
TennoCon has taken over RBC Place in London, Ont. this weekend. The event centres on a single game, Warframe, which was developed by London-based Digital Extremes.
A mix of sun and cloud is expected Sunday, with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
While employees still picketed in front of closed LCBO stores on Saturday, many were optimistic as a tentative deal to end the strike was reached between the LCBO and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU).
An Orillia veteran celebrated his centennial birthday on Saturday with a grand celebration.
Local municipal leaders attended the annual dunk your local leader's event on Saturday.
After being held outdoors last year, the Windsor Kabaddi Cup returned for its second annual edition this weekend inside the WFCU Centre. The Windsor Kabaddi Cup featured 60 players divided into six teams of 10, competing in the traditional Indian team sport.
Tributes are pouring in online for the two men who died in a plane crash in Tofino, B.C. earlier this week.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
Most people will do everything they can to stay inside or find some shade during this heat wave but for some that just isn't an option.
Chris Carbert brought guns and body armour to the Coutts blockade, but says there was no plan for violence unless he had to perhaps flee to the mountains and fend off someone trying to give him a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Lethbridge police are warning the public over what they're calling a "bait-and-switch tactic" being used by scammers who are posting on social media about phony alerts about missing children, seniors and pets.
As part of National Drowning Prevention Week, Ontario Provincial Police is reminding people to be safe while in and around water and to remember their lifejackets.
Provincial police in northern Ontario have been cleared in an incident where a 35-year-old man was injured while being arrested on a Mental Health Act warrant in Thessalon, Ont.
A pair of soccer moms in Sault Ste. Marie have rallied the community around a good cause.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey called it a 'good news day' as he announced some Labrador City residents will be allowed to return home after a wildfire forced an evacuation last week.
Mounties in Newfoundland say a 71-year-old man is facing charges today related to his alleged involvement in a collision that killed two women in January.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said on social media early Saturday morning that the entire province is "relieved" to learn the crew aboard the Elite Navigator has been found alive.
