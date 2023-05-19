In Cannes, Harrison Ford bids adieu to Indiana Jones
As the Cannes Film Festival crowd stood in rapturous applause, a visibly moved Harrison Ford stood on the stage, trying to keep his emotions in check.
The warmth of the audience and a clip reel that had just played had left Ford shaken.
"They say that when you're about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes," he said. "And I just saw my life flash before my eyes -- a great part of my life, but not all of my life."
If last year's Cannes was partially defined by its tribute to "Top Gun Maverick" star Tom Cruise, this year's has belonged to Ford. This time, it's been far more poignant. Ford, 80, is retiring Indiana Jones, saying goodbye to the iconic swashbuckling archeologist more than 40 years after he first debuted, with fedora, whip and a modest snake phobia.
It's been a moving farewell tour -- most of all for Ford, who has teared up frequently along the way. Speaking to reporters Friday, Ford was asked: Why give up Indy now?
"Is it not evident?" he replied with a characteristically sheepish grin. "I need to sit down and rest a little bit. I love to work. And I love this character. And I love what it brought into my life. That's all I can say."
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the fifth Indiana Jones film, premiered Thursday night in Cannes, bringing an affecting coda to the franchise begun with 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark." While that film and the next three were all directed by Steven Spielberg from a story by George Lucas, Ford's final chapter is directed and co-written by James Mangold, the "Ford vs. Ferrari" filmmaker.
The gala, one of the most sought-after tickets at Cannes this year, also included an honorary Palme d'Or given to Ford. The next day, Ford was still struggling to articulate the experience of unveiling his final turn as Indiana Jones.
"It was indescribable. I can't even tell you," said Ford. "It's just extraordinary to see a kind of relic of your life as it passes by."
Following the disappointment of 2008's little-loved "Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull," the possibilities for a fifth film lingered for years and went through many iterations. Ford said he was intent on seeing a different, less youthful version of Jones. "Dial of Destiny" is set in the 1960s and finds Indiana as a retiring professor whose long-ago exploits no longer seem so special in the age of space exploration.
"I wanted to see the weight of life on him. I wanted to see him require reinvention and support. And I wanted him to have a relationship that was not a flirty movie relationship," said Ford, who stars alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge. "I wanted an equal relationship."
Ford is clearly deeply pleased with the movie. He was especially complimentary of his castmates and Mangold, whom he said did more than "fill the shoes that Steven left for us."
"Everything has come together to support me in my old age," said Ford with a wry grin.
The movie begins with an extended sequence set back in the final days of WWII. In those scenes, Ford has been de-aged to appear much younger. Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy was quick to say that an AI-crafted Ford won't be used by the company in the future. Ford called the employment of a de-aged version of him "skilled and assiduous" -- and didn't make him jealous.
"I don't look back and say I wish I was that guy. I'm real happy with age," said Ford. He then added, with an expletive, that it could be worse. "I could be dead."
Ford isn't retiring from acting. He has two ongoing TV series ("Shrinking," "1923") and he said he remains committed to working.
"My luck has been been to work with incredibly talented people and find my way into this crowd of geniuses and not get my ass kicked out," said Ford. "And I've apparently still got a chance to work and I want that. I need that in my life, that challenge."
Ford, like Indiana, isn't departing without his hat. He's kept one, Ford said, but he more prizes the experience of making the films. "The stuff is great but it's not about the stuff."
And Ford can still turn heads. One female reporter declared that the 80-year-old was "still hot" and asked Ford -- who briefly appears shirtless in the movie -- how he stays fit. After a few chuckles and some mention of his avid cycling, Ford answered with mock pomposity.
"I've been blessed with this body," he replied. "Thanks for noticing."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | With strike avoided, WestJet may need another 48 hours to get back to 'stable state': aviation expert
It could take at least a couple of days for WestJet to get back to full operations, an aviation expert says, after the airline and its pilots union managed to reach a last-minute deal and avoid possible job action Friday.
opinion | The Sussexes, Prince Harry and Meghan, remain divisive as ever
It’s safe to say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Sussexes have had a week of the highest highs and lowest lows. From court battles, to a glittering awards ceremony, to a 'near-catastrophic' car chase, the Duke and Duchess have been through the mill – and then some., writes royal commentator Afua Hagan.
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
Passport redesign just the latest battle in the culture war over Canadian identity
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
BREAKING | Kyle Dubas not returning as Maple Leafs GM next season
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that they have "decided to part ways" with General Manager Kyle Dubas.
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
Canada
-
Ontario tenants share stories of living with no rent control. Here's what it's like
Ontario tenants living in new builds are speaking out about the stress of double-digit rent increases that threaten to price them out of their homes.
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
-
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
Magic mushroom dispensary opens in Winnipeg's Osborne Village
An Ontario-based corporation has opened a magic mushroom dispensary in Winnipeg, as the under-the-table psychedelics market continues to grow across the country.
World
-
Pakistan's Imran Khan dials down campaign of defiance, allows police search of home for suspects
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan dialed down his campaign of defiance on Friday, saying he would allow a police search of his home over allegations that he was harboring suspects wanted in recent violence during anti-government protests by his supporters.
-
Iran executes 3 men over violence during last year's anti-government protests
Iran on Friday executed three men accused of deadly violence during last year's anti-government protests despite objections from human rights groups.
-
New Zealand police lower hostel fire death toll to 5; man held in jail on arson charges
New Zealand police on Friday lowered the confirmed death toll from a Wellington hostel fire from six people to five, although they said they still haven't finished searching the dangerous four-story building.
-
Car breaches Vatican gate at high speed, man arrested
A man driving a car breached Vatican security on Thursday evening, driving at high speed through a gate of the city-state and reaching a central courtyard of the Apostolic Palace before being arrested, the Vatican said.
-
Atomic bomb survivors look to G7 summit in Hiroshima as a 'sliver of hope' for nuclear disarmament
This weekend's Group of Seven leading industrial nations summit in Hiroshima provides a rare, and possibly final, chance for survivors of the atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to push for nuclear disarmament before a global audience.
-
Australian police use Taser on 95-year-old with dementia who held steak knife
Police shocked a 95-year-old woman with a stun gun as she approached them using a walker and carrying a steak knife in an Australian nursing home, sending her to the hospital in critical condition after her head hit the floor.
Politics
-
Canada joins other G7 nations to impose new Russian sanctions
The G7 Leaders' Summit kicked off on Friday in Hiroshima with Canada joining other members to announce new sanctions on Russia, as well as new funding to guard against the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
-
Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
-
Passport redesign just the latest battle in the culture war over Canadian identity
The government hit delete on Terry Fox. That's how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre put it when he posted a nearly-five minute video on Twitter condemning the Liberal government for its passport redesign, while standing in front of the National War Memorial, another image removed from future Canadian passports.
Health
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
Summertime sadness: How to combat seasonal depression in the spring, summer months
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
-
Want a better night's sleep? Stop looking at the clock, study suggests
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
Sci-Tech
-
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin wins NASA contract to build astronaut lunar lander
A team led by Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin won a coveted NASA contract to build a spacecraft to send astronauts to and from the moon's surface, NASA's chief announced on Friday, capping a high-stakes contest.
-
Canadian astronomers discover new Earth-like planet potentially covered in volcanoes
Canadian astronomers have discovered a new exoplanet around 90 light years away from our solar system, which is covered in volcanoes, around the same size as the Earth and potentially able to support life.
-
TikTok content creators file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app
Five TikTok content creators have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Montana's first-in-the-nation ban on the video sharing app, arguing the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights.
Entertainment
-
In Cannes, Harrison Ford bids adieu to Indiana Jones
As the Cannes Film Festival crowd stood in rapturous applause, a visibly moved Harrison Ford stood on the stage, trying to keep his emotions in check.
-
Movie reviews: 'Fast X' redefines ridiculousness with out-of-control action that has no touchstone in reality
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Fast X,' 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' and 'Master Gardener'
-
Andy Rourke, former The Smiths bassist, dead at 59
Andy Rourke, bassist for legendary English rock band The Smiths, has died at age 59 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his former bandmate announced Friday.
Business
-
Statistics Canada reports retail sales down 1.4 per cent in March, but core sales up 0.3 per cent
Canadian retail sales fell 1.4 per cent to $65.3 billion in March as sales at gas stations and new car dealers declined, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
Dubai's next big thing? Perhaps a US $5 billion man-made 'moon' as the city's real estate market booms
Who says you cannot reach for the moon? A proposed US $5 billion real estate project wants to take skyscraper-studded Dubai to new heights -- by bringing a symbol of the heavens down to Earth.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Top House negotiator on debt limit says it's time to 'press pause' as talks come to standstill
A top debt ceiling negotiator for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Friday it's time to 'press pause' on talks as negotiations with the White House came to an abrupt standstill at the Capitol.
Lifestyle
-
Twelve-year-old breaks record as youngest graduate at Fullerton College, receives 5 degrees
A 12-year-old has set a new record at California's Fullerton College as its youngest graduate.
-
Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques
They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.
-
Why poutine is the focus of today's Google Doodle -- and how to see it
Google users who opened the search engine Friday were met with a delicious and delightful surprise: poutine. An illustration of the dish, complete with a smiling fork, was accompanied by the words 'Celebrating Poutine.'
Sports
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Kyle Dubas not returning as Maple Leafs GM next season
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that they have "decided to part ways" with General Manager Kyle Dubas.
-
Rafael Nadal to miss French Open with hip injury, expects 2024 to be last year of tennis career
Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury, and he expects 2024 to be the final season of his career.
-
Here's why celebrities are interested in buying a Canadian hockey team
With a lot of interest in buying the Ottawa Senators, one expert explains why celebrities are involving themselves with bids to purchase the NHL team.
Autos
-
Ford 'disappointed' in feds' handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is "disappointed" with how Ottawa has handled the issue.
-
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
-
Uber to allow Canadian teens to set up ride-share accounts this summer
Canadian teens will soon be able to hitch a ride with Uber as the ride-hailing app works to expand its market.