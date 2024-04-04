Gillian Anderson says she would be up for returning as Scully for 'X-Files' reboot if Ryan Coogler is involved

Gillian Anderson sounds like she’s thawing to the idea of another return as Dana Scully.

During an appearance on "Today," talk turned to the potential reboot of her ’90s series following news that "Black Panther" and "Creed" director Ryan Coogler is developing a fresh spin on the show.

"It's so funny because for most of my life since I finished ‘The X-Files,’ every interview I do, people have asked, and the answer has always been, ‘Nope, not going to happen,'" Anderson said. "Now, Ryan Coogler, who’s the director of ‘Black Panther’ – brilliant, brilliant director – has approached (‘X-Files’ creator) Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it. And I cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen. I think he’s a bit of a genius."

Asked if she would reprise her role if a reboot comes to be, Anderson was open to the possibility.

"Whether I’m involved in it is a whole other thing," she said. "But in his hands…"

She added: "But I’m not saying no because I think (Coogler) is really cool, and I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well, and maybe I’ll pop in for a little somethin’-somethin'."

Anderson originated the role and co-starred with David Duchovny in the cult classic which ran from 1993-2002.

There is precedence for believing she might return as she appeared in the 2008 feature film, "The X-Files: I Want to Believe," as well as a six-episode season of "The X-Files" in 2016 and a 10-episode reboot in 2018.

Fans have long wanted Anderson to return as the truth is still out there.