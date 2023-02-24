Eugene Levy confronts his fears in 'The Reluctant Traveler'

Award-winning actor, writer, and producer Eugene Levy is shown in a scene from the television show "The Reluctant Traveler." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Apple TV plus-Philippe Antonello Award-winning actor, writer, and producer Eugene Levy is shown in a scene from the television show "The Reluctant Traveler." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Apple TV plus-Philippe Antonello

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social