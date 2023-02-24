Ellie Goulding had '﻿a lot of trauma' from being falsely accused of cheating on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan

From left: Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, Niall Horan. (Source: Getty Images / AP via CNN) From left: Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, Niall Horan. (Source: Getty Images / AP via CNN)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social