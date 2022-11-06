Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall
Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem.
The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they're Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. So are Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Harry Belafonte, Judas Priest and Dolly Parton, who gave the honor an enthusiastic embrace after temporarily turning it down.
The first act inducted at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles after a memorable speech from a shaven-headed Robert Downey Jr., Duran Duran took the stage and launched into their 1981 breakthrough hit "Girls on Film."
The shrieking crowd was there for it, but the music wasn't. The band was all but inaudible other than singer Simon Le Bon, whose vocals were essentially acapella.
It was a fun if inauspicious beginning to a mostly slick and often triumphant show.
"The wonderful spontaneous world of rock `n' roll!" the 64-year-old Le Bon shouted as the band stopped for a do-over.
They kicked back in at full volume, playing a set that included "Hungry Like the Wolf" and "Ordinary World," quickly snapping back into what Downey called their essential quality: "CSF -- cool, sophisticated fun."
Lionel Richie brought both chill and warmth to the room hours later, opening his set with a spare rendition of his ballad "Hello" that seemed to make him nearly break down from the weight of the moment.
"His songs are the soundtrack of my life, your life, everyone's life," Lenny Kravitz said in inducting Richie.
After "Hello," Richie breezed into his 1977 hit with the Commodores, "Easy." The vibe went from smooth to triumphant when Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance to play a guitar solo and swap vocals with Richie. That led into a singalong, celebratory rendition of 1983's "All Night Long" that brought the night's biggest reaction.
In his acceptance speech, Richie lashed out at those during his career who accused him of straying too far from his Black roots.
"Rock & Roll is not a color," he said. "It is a feeling. It is a vibe. And if we let that vibe come through, this room will grow and grow and grow."
Eurythmics took the stage next with a soulful, danceable rendition of 1986's "Missionary Man."
"Well I was born an original sinner, I was born from original sin," singer Annie Lennox belted, bringing the audience clapping and to its feet four hours into the show. It was followed by a rousing rendition of their best-known hit, "Sweet Dreams."
Moments later her musical partner, Dave Stewart, called Lennox "one of the greatest performers, singers and songwriters of all time."
"Thank you, Dave, for this great adventure," a tearful Lennox said.
As he has been throughout his career, Eminem was the outlier. He was the only hip-hop artist among the inductees, the only one whose heyday came after the 1980s, and he brought an edge to the evening that was otherwise missing outside of the heavy metal stylings of Judas Priest.
He also took the guest star game to another level. After opening briefly with 1999's "My Name Is," he brought on Aerosmith's Steven Tyler to sing the chorus of "Dream On" for 2003's "Sing for the Moment," which samples the Aerosmith classic. Then he brought on Ed Sheeran to sing his part on the 2017 Eminem jam "River" as rain fell on the stage.
"I'm probably not supposed to actually be here tonight for a couple of reasons," Eminem, wearing a black hoodie, said as he accepted the honor. "One, I know, is that I'm a rapper and this is the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."
He's only the 10th hip-hop artist among well over 300 members of the Hall of Fame.
He was inducted by his producer and mentor Dr. Dre, whom he credited with saving his life.
But hitmakers of the 1980s defined the night.
"Pat always reached into the deepest part of herself and came roaring out of the speakers," Sheryl Crowe said in her speech inducting Benatar.
Benatar, inducted along with her longtime musical partner and husband Neil Giraldo, took the stage with him and displayed that power moments later.
"We are young!" the 69-year-old sang, her long, gray hair flowing as she soared through a version of 1983's "Love is a Battlefield."
Inductees absent from the ceremony included Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor, who is four years into a fight with advanced prostate cancer, the 95-year-old Belafonte and Simon, who lost sisters Joanna Simon and Lucy Simon, both also singers, to cancer on back-to-back days.
Carly Simon was a first-time nominee this year more than 25 years after becoming eligible. Olivia Rodrigo, 60 years Simon's junior and by far the youngest performer of the night, then took the stage to sing Simon's signature song, "You're So Vain."
Janet Jackson appeared in a black suit with a massive pile of hair atop her head, remaking the cover of her breakthrough album "Control," as she inducted the two men who made that and many other records with her, writer-producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.
When the nominees were announced in May, Parton "respectfully" declined, saying it didn't seem suitable for her to take a spot as a country-to-the-core artist. She was convinced otherwise, and ended up the headliner Saturday night.
"I'm a rock star now!" she shouted as she accepted the honor. "This is a very, very, very special night."
Parton said she would have to retroactively earn her spot.
She disappeared and emerged moments later decked out in black leather with an electric guitar and broke into a song she wrote just for the occasion.
"I`ve been rockin' rockin' rockin' rockin' since the day I was born," she sang, "and I'll be rockin' to the day I'm gone."
She closed the night leading an all-star jam of her fellow inductees on her country classic "Jolene." Le Bon, Benatar and even Judas Priest singer Rob Halford took a verse.
"We got a star-studded stage up here," Parton said. "I feel like a hillbilly in the city."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
U.S. Ambassador Cohen on the midterms, Trump's possible re-election campaign, and the Emergencies Act
Ahead of the upcoming midterm election in the United States, David Cohen, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, sat down with CTV's Question Period to discuss the state of democracy in Canada and the United States, and what he's watching for on Tuesday. Cohen also delved into the prospect of former president Donald Trump running for re-election, as well as his thoughts on the trucker protest and the Canadian government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Canadian Armed Forces now allowing permanent residents to enlist amid low recruitment
The Canadian Armed Forces announced on Friday that permanent residents will now be allowed to enlist, as the military struggles with low recruitment levels.
'We are so overwhelmed': Children's hospitals across Canada stretched as RSV cases, flu-like illnesses spike
Children's hospitals across Canada are struggling to handle a surge of young patients with viral infections, including RSV, in what pediatric health-care workers are calling their version of 2020.
What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?
As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title.
Mystery flag to mark 80th anniversary of Dieppe raid on Remembrance Day
Legend has that when Canadian troops stormed ashore under a hail of German gunfire at the French port of Dieppe in August 1942, one of the hundreds who eventually died in the attack was carrying an old flag.
Union says calling strike illegal would undermine bargaining rights, labour laws
A hearing to determine the legality of a walkout by 55,000 Ontario education workers continues Sunday morning, after the provincial labour relations board heard heated arguments from both sides for more than 16 hours on Saturday.
Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall
Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they're Rock & Roll Hall of Famers.
Canada
-
Mystery flag to mark 80th anniversary of Dieppe raid on Remembrance Day
Legend has that when Canadian troops stormed ashore under a hail of German gunfire at the French port of Dieppe in August 1942, one of the hundreds who eventually died in the attack was carrying an old flag.
-
Freeland defends decision not to impose windfall tax on oil and gas companies
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is standing by her government’s decision not to impose a windfall tax on oil and gas companies in this week’s fall economic statement, despite calls from the NDP to do so, and other G7 countries making a similar move.
-
Climate Changed: How homebuilders and residents are adapting to a warming world
The two-storey family home with a classic design and wooden cladding blends in with its neighbours, but its thick, insulated walls, airtightness, solar panels, heat pump and highly efficient windows make it a home built for a warming world.
-
Christine Sinclair's new memoir details her career and advocating for women in sports
Christine Sinclair, one of the greatest soccer players in Canadian history, has released a personal memoir that focuses on her rise to fame, her family and being a role model for young women and girls.
-
Canadian Armed Forces now allowing permanent residents to enlist amid low recruitment
The Canadian Armed Forces announced on Friday that permanent residents will now be allowed to enlist, as the military struggles with low recruitment levels.
-
Union says calling strike illegal would undermine bargaining rights, labour laws
A hearing to determine the legality of a walkout by 55,000 Ontario education workers continues Sunday morning, after the provincial labour relations board heard heated arguments from both sides for more than 16 hours on Saturday.
World
-
Ukraine warns of Russian 'brutality' in eastern region
Russian forces are stepping up their strikes in a fiercely contested region of eastern Ukraine, worsening the already tough conditions for residents and the defending army following Moscow's illegal annexation and declaration of martial law in Donetsk province, Ukrainian authorities said.
-
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at international naval review
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea's nuclear and missile advancement and Russia's war on Ukraine.
-
At least 3 dead after Tanzanian passenger plane crashes into lake
A small passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania, and regional authorities said at least three people died.
-
Gemma Dryburgh wins first LPGA title with victory in Japan
Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland won her first LPGA Tour title with a final-round 7-under 65 on Sunday to take the Toto Classic by four shots ahead of Japan's Kana Nagai. Nagai also closed with a 65.
-
Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'
Barack Obama warned anxious Democrats on Saturday that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at risk if Republicans seize congressional majorities next week. "Sulking and moping is not an option," the former president said in Pennsylvania.
-
U.K. to declare bank holiday May 8 to honour King Charles III
The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion.
Politics
-
U.S. Ambassador Cohen on the midterms, Trump's possible re-election campaign, and the Emergencies Act
Ahead of the upcoming midterm election in the United States, David Cohen, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, sat down with CTV's Question Period to discuss the state of democracy in Canada and the United States, and what he's watching for on Tuesday. Cohen also delved into the prospect of former president Donald Trump running for re-election, as well as his thoughts on the trucker protest and the Canadian government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
Midterm stakes for Canadians are much the same as in U.S.
In a hyper-polarized midterm election season, what's likely a key concern for Canadians is the same as it should be for Americans, say experts: the dangers that a newly empowered GOP would likely pose to the world's most powerful and enduring democracy.
-
Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, testimony from a pair of protest participants, Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie, and former RCMP officer Daniel Bulford. Here are the highlights.
Health
-
'We are so overwhelmed': Children's hospitals across Canada stretched as RSV cases, flu-like illnesses spike
Children's hospitals across Canada are struggling to handle a surge of young patients with viral infections, including RSV, in what pediatric health-care workers are calling their version of 2020.
-
What is RSV and what are the most common symptoms?
As Canada deals with an increase in cases of an illness that impacts the respiratory tract, doctors say there are certain symptoms to watch for and ways to battle the virus even with no vaccine available, including following public health protocols.
-
Ontario considering letting pharmacists prescribe Paxlovid for COVID-19: Moore
Ontario is considering allowing pharmacists to prescribe the COVID-19 treatment drug Paxlovid in order to expand access, the province's top doctor says.
Sci-Tech
-
Elon Musk's Twitter informs staff layoffs are set to begin
Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday morning, according to a memo sent to staff. The email sent Thursday evening notified employees that they will receive a notice by 12 p.m. EDT Friday that informs them of their employment status.
-
Meet this giant fish that is helping to save the rainforest
Even in the most biodiverse rainforest of the world, the pirarucu, also known as arapaima, stands out.
-
Bumblebees play as humans and dogs do, study suggests
A first-of-its-kind study suggests that bumblebees play with objects just for fun, as humans or dogs do.
Entertainment
-
Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall
Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they're Rock & Roll Hall of Famers.
-
'The Crown' reloads with new leads and old troubles in a more disjointed fifth season
Questions of propriety about the fifth season of 'The Crown' premiering two months after Queen Elizabeth II's death are largely eclipsed by other issues, as the Netflix series reloads with new prestige talent in key roles and old troubles.
-
Canada's Josh Ross, Florida Georgia Line to perform during Grey Cup halftime show
Canadian artist Josh Ross is set to perform alongside Jordan Davis and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line at the Grey Cup.
Business
-
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
-
Twitter users can soon get blue check for US$8 monthly fee
Twitter has announced a subscription service for US$7.99 a month that includes a blue check now given only to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk works to overhaul the Platform's verification system just ahead of U.S. midterm elections.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
Lifestyle
-
Time changes persist despite experts' consensus to end daylight time
Most Canadians will be turning the clocks back by an hour this weekend as various political moves to end seasonal time changes have yet to take broad effect -- but experts say we'd be better off without the twice-a-year shift.
-
The Powerball jackpot is set to be world's biggest-ever lotto prize. The drawing for $1.6B is Saturday
The "world's largest lotto prize ever offered" -- an estimated US$1.6 billion jackpot -- is now at stake in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the multi-state game operator said Friday.
-
Alternatives to dry shampoo amid mass recall of products
With more than 1.5 million dry shampoo products in Canada being recalled by Unilever, consumers are left wondering what they can use instead. CTVNews.ca rounds up some alternatives that can clean without harming hair or scalp.
Sports
-
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title.
-
Alphonso Davies limps off after suffering apparent hamstring injury with Bayern
Canada is sweating on the fitness of Alphonso Davies just over two weeks before the World Cup begins after he went off with an apparent leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich.
-
Christine Sinclair's new memoir details her career and advocating for women in sports
Christine Sinclair, one of the greatest soccer players in Canadian history, has released a personal memoir that focuses on her rise to fame, her family and being a role model for young women and girls.
Autos
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
-
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.
-
Pilot project will see some WestJet planes running on sustainable fuel
For the next three months, anyone flying out of San Francisco to Calgary using WestJet will be part of the airline's commitment to helping the environment.