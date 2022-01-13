TORONTO -- Beloved Canadian teen drama "Degrassi" will be back in session next year as a new hour-long TV series.

U.S. streaming platform HBO Max says it's greenlit a fresh take on the Toronto-set high school saga that's slated to debut in spring 2023.

It's described as an "evolution" of the "Degrassi" story that stays true to the original but "promises fans a journey into exciting new territory, both creatively and dramatically."

The 10-episode season will shoot in Toronto this summer and be produced in partnership with Canadian production company WildBrain Ltd., who own the rights to the franchise.

Showrunners Lara Azzopardi, known for work on Global's "Mary Kills People," and Julia Cohen, who worked on CW teen drama "Riverdale" will lead the series.

WildBrain says plans to make "Degrassi" available to Canadian viewers are still being ironed out.