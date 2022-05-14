Charlotte Cardin wins three Junos in pre-telecast as history made in other categories

Canadian singer and songwriter Charlotte Cardin is seen in Montreal on March 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Canadian singer and songwriter Charlotte Cardin is seen in Montreal on March 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as 'racially motived violent extremism.'

A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future

Abortion rights supporters demonstrating at hundreds of marches and rallies Saturday expressed their outrage that the U.S. Supreme Court appears prepared to scrap the constitutional right to abortion that has endured for nearly a half-century and their fear about what that could mean for women's reproductive choices.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social