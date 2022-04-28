'Carpool Karaoke' king James Corden leaving late-night show

In this June 12, 2016 file photo, James Corden performs at the Tony Awards in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) In this June 12, 2016 file photo, James Corden performs at the Tony Awards in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

  • Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth

    Twitter's quarterly profit, revenue and the number of daily users on its platform are rising but its quarterly report, released days after agreeing to be sold to billionaire Elon Musk, offered scant details about what it expects on the financial front for the rest of the year.

  • California subpoenas ExxonMobil in probe of plastics waste

    California's attorney general on Thursday subpoenaed ExxonMobil as part of what he called a first-of-its-kind broader investigation into the petroleum industry for its alleged role in causing a global plastic pollution crisis, allegations that the company called meritless.

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social