Canadians competing in top categories at tonight's Oscars
Canadians are well-positioned ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, competing in some of the top categories at tonight's Academy Awards.
Ontario-born filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron are both vying for best picture for their movies "Women Talking" and "Avatar: The Way of Water."
Polley is also in the running for best adapted screenplay for her take on Miriam Toews' 2018 novel of the same name.
In the performance categories, Canadian-American actor Brendan Fraser is up for best leading actor for his role in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale."
Meanwhile, Toronto filmmaker Domee Shi's "Turning Red" is competing for best animated feature, and Calgary-based Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis are nominated in the best animated short category with "The Flying Sailor."
Two Canadians are in the running for best documentary feature: Montreal's Ina Fichman is on the team nominated for the Canadian-U.S. film "Fire of Love," and Toronto director Daniel Roher is nominated for "Navalny."
In the technical categories, Montreal makeup artist Adrien Morot scored a nomination for best makeup and hairstyling for his work on "The Whale," along with Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley.
Bryan Litson, who works out of the Vancouver office of the creative studio Framestore, is up for achievement in visual effects for his work on "Top Gun: Maverick" along with Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill and Scott R. Fisher.
The Oscars get underway at 8 p.m. Eastern, and will be broadcast in Canada on CTV.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2023.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A new urine test can detect bladder cancer up to 12 years before diagnosis: study
A simple urine test may be able to detect bladder cancer years before any symptoms show up due to genetic mutations, according to a new study.
'We all have a role to play': Governor General Mary Simon speaks out against online hate and what can be done to fight it
Governor General Mary Simon is standing up against the online hate directed at her in the hopes of creating 'a world where true equity and respect are not the exception, but the norm.'
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
King Charles III has a new horse gifted from the RCMP
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
Canadians competing in top categories at tonight's Oscars
Canadians are well-positioned ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, competing in some of the top categories at tonight's Academy Awards. Ontario-born filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron are both vying for best picture for their movies 'Women Talking' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say
A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'
Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission
Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa.
'Bringing it back into balance': Provinces welcome bail reform promise, continue push for reverse onus
Some provincial justice ministers say the federal government's commitment this week to changing parts of the Criminal Code will bring 'back into balance' some 'unintended consequences' of 2019 bail reform.
Canada
-
Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach
The Supreme Court of Canada has overturned a British Columbia court ruling and restored two voyeurism convictions against a former Metro Vancouver minor hockey coach.
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
-
King Charles III has a new horse gifted from the RCMP
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
-
Toronto MPP steps down from Ontario PC caucus amid allegations of election interference
Toronto MPP Vincent Ke is leaving the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an independent amid allegations that he was involved in China’s election interference during the 2019 federal election.
-
Canada should see China as a 'threat' or 'enemy', most Canadians say: survey
Few Canadians are willing to give Beijing the benefit of the doubt when it comes to bilateral relations with Ottawa, according to a new poll conducted by Angus Reid Institute.
World
-
Jehovah's Witnesses shocked by Hamburg attack, thank police
The Jehovah's Witnesses expressed shock Saturday over the deadly shooting at one of the group's halls in Hamburg, Germany, but thanked German authorities for preventing more bloodshed through their swift intervention during the attack.
-
Indonesia's Merapi volcano spews hot clouds in new eruption
Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupted Saturday with avalanches of searing gas clouds and lava, forcing authorities to halt tourism and mining activities on the slopes of the country's most active volcano.
-
Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart gets 25 years to life
The man convicted of killing Kristin Smart, who vanished from a California college campus more than 25 years ago, was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison.
-
Favouring continuity, China reappoints central bank governor
China on Sunday reappointed Yi Gang as head of the central bank in an effort to reassure entrepreneurs and financial markets by showing continuity at the top while other economic officials change.
-
Police: Stalker kills woman, husband in Seattle-area home
A longhaul truck driver from Texas who became obsessed with a software engineer in Washington state after meeting her through a social media chatroom app killed her, her husband and himself after stalking them for months, police said.
-
Pope Francis at 10 years: A reformer's learning curve, plans
Pope Francis celebrates the 10th anniversary of his election Monday, far outpacing the "two or three" years he once envisioned for his papacy and showing no signs of slowing down.
Politics
-
'We all have a role to play': Governor General Mary Simon speaks out against online hate and what can be done to fight it
Governor General Mary Simon is standing up against the online hate directed at her in the hopes of creating 'a world where true equity and respect are not the exception, but the norm.'
-
Western Canada seeks LNG, energy pledges in Liberals' Indo-Pacific strategy
As the Trudeau government fleshes out its Indo-Pacific strategy, Western Canada is seeking more certainty from the Liberals on expanding energy exports to Asia.
-
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is
Canadians would no longer be able to access news on Facebook or Instagram if the federal government's proposed Online News Act passes in its current form, the parent company behind the two popular social media platforms said.
Health
-
Mediterranean and MIND diets reduced signs of Alzheimer's in brain tissue, study finds
People who consumed foods from the plant-based Mediterranean and brain-focused MIND diets had fewer of the hallmark signs of Alzheimer's — sticky beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain — when autopsied, a new study found.
-
Report says long COVID could impact economy and be 'mass disabling event' in Canada
A report released Thursday by Canada's chief science adviser says she considers COVID-19 the 'head' of the pandemic but long COVID its 'tail' as the illness inflicts significant harm on individuals, their families and potentially the country's economy.
-
A new urine test can detect bladder cancer up to 12 years before diagnosis: study
A simple urine test may be able to detect bladder cancer years before any symptoms show up due to genetic mutations, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission
Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa.
-
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
-
Technology behind ChatGPT shows signs of human-like intelligence: study
Is GPT-3, the technology behind ChatGPT, actually intelligent? Or is it just an algorithm passively feeding on a lot of text and predicting what word comes next? Two German researchers ran a series of experiments to find out.
Entertainment
-
Canadians competing in top categories at tonight's Oscars
Canadians are well-positioned ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, competing in some of the top categories at tonight's Academy Awards. Ontario-born filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron are both vying for best picture for their movies 'Women Talking' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'
-
Awards shows have been criticized for their lack of diversity for years. Why are they so slow to change?
Many have criticized this year's Academy Awards -- which takes place Sunday -- for failing to recognize to recognize Black female talent. As for why these mainstream awards are slow to reward and recognize diverse talent, the answer is often in the awards bodies themselves.
-
Marriott releases details of accusation against Michael Irvin
Marriott International provided its own description of an encounter between Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and a female hotel employee in February.
Business
-
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
-
A major U.S. bank failed. Here's why it's not 2008 again
Silicon Valley Bank, experienced one of the oldest problems in banking -- a bank run -- which led to its failure on Friday. Here's what to know about why the bank failed, who was affected most, and what to know about how it may, and may not affect, the wider banking system in the U.S.
-
Favouring continuity, China reappoints central bank governor
China on Sunday reappointed Yi Gang as head of the central bank in an effort to reassure entrepreneurs and financial markets by showing continuity at the top while other economic officials change.
Lifestyle
-
Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home hits the market -- at a price fit for a queen
You can live like American royalty in the capital kingdom of Washington, D.C. For just US$26.5 million.
-
SunnyD controversy: There is now a vodka-based version of the product previously marketed to kids
A product marketed to kids as an alternative to orange juice and 'purple stuff' is being sold to that same generation, this time as an alcoholic drink.
-
King Charles III has a new horse gifted from the RCMP
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
Sports
-
Toronto Blue Jays introduce $20 'outfield district' tickets
Professional baseball returns to Toronto next month and the Blue Jays are introducing a new type of ticket for fans eager to check out the redesigned Rogers Centre.
-
Pickleball is America's fastest-growing sport. These people hate it
Pop. Pop. Pop. Pop. The sound and disruption from pickleball, America's fastest-growing sport, is driving some neighbours, tennis players, parents of young children, and others crazy.
-
BBC crisis escalates as players, stars rally behind Gary Lineker
The BBC was forced to scrap much of its weekend sports programming as it scrambled Saturday to stem an escalating crisis over its suspension of soccer host Gary Lineker for comments criticizing the British government's new asylum policy.
Autos
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.