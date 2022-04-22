Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur calls banning of 'milk and honey' in Texas 'disturbing'

Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur says it is "unfortunate" and "disturbing" that her first book of poetry has been banned in some schools and libraries in parts of Texas.

Kaur, a 27-year-old from Brampton, Ont., said in an Instagram post on Thursday that "milk and honey," is being banned in parts of Texas because "it explores sexual assault and violence experienced by a young woman."

She also noted that schools and libraries in parts of Oregon are also attempting to get the book banned.

"the banning of ‘milk and honey’ along with an ever growing list of literature is dangerously terrifying. banning books is the banning of culture and experiences for everybody," Kaur wrote on Instagram.

In recent months, conservative local and state U.S. officials have taken aim both at specific titles and broad categories of books that deal with race, gender or sexuality in an attempt to remove those books from library shelves or classrooms.

The move comes after a Texas Republican lawmaker launched an inquiry in October 2021 to identify books at public school libraries and classrooms on the subjects of race or sex that might "make students feel discomfort."

Some other books that officials and parents want banned or have banned include "The Bluest Eye," by Toni Morrison, "The Kite Runner" by Khaled Hosseini, and "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas.

Speaking to ABC News Live on Thursday, Kaur said the increasing debate around banning books like "milk and honey" has left her "speechless."

"It breaks my heart," she said.

Kaur explained that young girls and women relate to her book of poetry because they've shared those same experiences, specifically around sexual abuse and gender-based violence.

"It's so unfortunate and it's kind of disturbing just to see the ways that those poems about our experiences, about the abuse that we endure... that's the reason that this book is being banned," Kaur said. "And it's really scary moving forward."

However, Kaur said she hopes that she can continue working with librarians and teachers in these states to "find a way to get this book unbanned and back in classrooms."

In terms of book sales, Kaur is one of the world’s most successful living poets. She has sold more than eight million copies worldwide of her two poetry collections, “milk and honey” and “the sun and her flowers,” both of which topped The New York Times bestseller list for well over a year.

Her most recent book, "home body," was published in November 2020 and debuted at No. 1 on bestseller lists across the world.