Atlanta rapper Young Thug faces new charges in RICO case

Young Thug performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 1, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) Young Thug performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 1, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Dutch farmer protests and what's happening in Canada, explained

The ongoing protests in the Netherlands, by farmers opposed to their government’s plan to slash nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, have drawn attention to Canadian farmers’ concerns over an emissions reduction target set by the Canadian government. But the policies set out by the Dutch government and the Canadian government are fundamentally different, experts say.

  • Anxiety rises over claims in Kenya's close presidential vote

    Human rights groups on Wednesday warned anxious Kenyans over 'rising levels of false or misleading information being shared on social media' as the country awaited results of a close presidential election. The electoral commission indicated it would be at least Thursday before a winner is declared.

    Election volunteers take a break during vote counting in Eldoret, Kenya, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

  • Suspect in Albuquerque Muslim killings denies involvement

    After he was detained by New Mexico police, the suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque denied any connection to the crimes that shook the city and its small Muslim community -- and told authorities he was so unnerved by the violence that he was driving to Houston in search of a new home for his family, court documents said.

  • Iranian operative charged in plot to murder former Trump adviser

    An Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to murder former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton in presumed retaliation for a U.S. airstrike that killed the country's most powerful general, offering US$300,000 to 'eliminate' the Trump administration official, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

