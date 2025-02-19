ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma are engaged

By CNN

Published

Kyle Kuzma, left, and Winnie Harlow pictured in Cap d'Antibes, France, in May 2024. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.