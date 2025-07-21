ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Someone has eaten artist Maurizio Cattelan’s US$6 million banana – again

Published

"Comedian" by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan is pictured. Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s artwork featuring a fresh banana taped to a wall has been eaten by a visitor to a museum in France. (Jean-Christophe Verhaegen/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.