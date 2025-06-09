ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Sly Stone, the funk-legend leader of Sly and the Family Stone, dies at 82

By The Associated Press

Published

FILE - Rock star Sylvester "Sly" Stone of Sly and the Family Stone, April 1972. Questlove has his own book imprint and is launching it with a memoir by one of the world's most influential and enigmatic musicians, Sly Stone, leader of Sly and the Family Stone. (AP Photo, File) (AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.