ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

‘Sesame Street’ moves in with Netflix, but will stay on PBS

By The Associated Press

Published

Elmo of the film "Being Elmo" poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Jan. 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Victoria Will, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.