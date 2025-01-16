ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Renée Zellweger was happy to return as Bridget Jones: ‘Her story is not finished’

By CNN

Published

Renée Zellweger attends an event in Atlanta in September 2024. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.