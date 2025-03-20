ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Remember Me? ‘Coco 2’ in the works at Disney and Pixar

By The Associated Press

Published

A logo for Disney Pixar's "Coco" is displayed at Le Grand Rex in Paris on Nov. 14 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.