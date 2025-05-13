ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Rapper Tory Lanez recovering after being ‘stabbed 14 times’ as he serves time for Megan Thee Stallion shooting

By CNN

Published

Tory Lanez, seen here in Oakland in 2019, was attacked on May 12 at a California prison where he’s serving a 10-year sentence for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet. (Christopher Victorio/imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPX/AP/File via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.