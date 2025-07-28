ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

‘Meet the Parents 4’ will officially be titled ‘Focker In-Law’

By CNN

Published

The fourth installment of the “Meet the Parents” film franchise will officially be titled “Focker In-Law.” Universal/Dreamworks/Kobal/Shutterstock via CNN Newsource


















