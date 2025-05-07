ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet make their red carpet debut in Rome

By CNN

Published

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are seen at the 70th David Di Donatello awards in Rome, Italy, on May 7. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.