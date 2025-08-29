Entertainment

Heidi Gardner and Michael Longfellow are also leaving ‘SNL’

By CNN

Published

CNN confirmed on August 28 that Heidi Gardner and Michael Longfellow are leaving the sketch show. Longfellow and Gardner are seen here on "SNL" in January. (Holland Rainwater/NBC/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.