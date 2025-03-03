ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Halle Berry gets ‘payback’ on Adrien Brody at the Oscars — with a kiss

By CNN

Published

Halle Berry swooped in for a surprise smooch with 2025 Oscar nominee Adrien Brody on the Oscars red carpet, to the delight of Brody's girlfriend Georgina Chapman (left) and shock of Mario Lopez (right). (Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock via CNN Newsource)


















