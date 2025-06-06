ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Flowers, confetti, cheers as Guillaume Côté takes last bow with National Ballet

By The Canadian Press

Published

Principal dancer Guillaume Côté takes his last bow with the National Ballet of Canada in Toronto in this Thursday, June 5, 2025 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - The National Ballet of Canada, Karolina Kuras *MANDATORY CREDIT*


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.