ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

'Dune' director Villeneuve, 'Anora' producer Quan among Canadians up for Oscars

By The Canadian Press

Published

Tanya Lapointe, left, and Denis Villeneuve arrive at the 15th Governors Awards on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.