ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Dolly Parton says her late husband ‘suffered a great deal’ and she’s ‘at peace that he’s at peace’

By The Associated Press

Published

Dolly Parton in 2022. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.