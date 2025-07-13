ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

‘Does that skirt come off?’ How Tina Turner and Mick Jagger’s racy duet electrified Live Aid audiences

By CNN

Published

Tina Turner and Mick Jagger rehearse their duet for the upcoming Live Aid concert at JFK Stadium on July 12, 1985 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.