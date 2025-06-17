ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Beyoncé pays tribute to both Paul McCartney and Stella McCartney for ‘Blackbird’ inspiration

By CNN

Published

Beyoncé is seen performing at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday during her Cowboy Carter tour. Julian Dakdouk/PictureGroup/Shutterstock via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.