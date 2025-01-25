ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Benedict Cumberbatch explains how a near-death experience changed his outlook on life

By CNN

Published

Benedict Cumberbatch, seen here on December 9 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.