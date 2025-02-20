ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Amazon MGM takes creative reins of James Bond, ending an era of family control of 007

By The Associated Press

Published

In this Oct. 28, 2015, file photo, actor Daniel Craig poses for the media as he arrives for the German premiere of the James Bond movie 'Spectre' in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.