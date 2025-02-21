ADVERTISEMENT

Alec Baldwin was diagnosed with PTSD after ‘Rust’ shooting, his wife says on new reality show

By CNN

Published

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria speak candidly about their family’s struggle through the aftermath of the fatal 2021 “Rust” shooting in the first episode of their new reality series. (Getty via CNN Newsource)


















