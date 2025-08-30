Entertainment

A look at five films from Canadians heading to TIFF

By The Canadian Press

Published

A scene from Peter Mettler's documentary "While the Green Grass Grows: A Diary in Seven Parts" is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - TIFF (Mandatory Credit)


















