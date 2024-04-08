Actor Jonathan Majors avoids jail time for assaulting his ex-girlfriend

LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
Actor Jonathan Majors has been ordered to complete a yearlong counseling program but avoided jail time Monday for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a high-profile case that derailed the once-promising star’s career.
The 34-year-old star of “Creed III” and other films had faced up to a year behind bars after he was convicted of misdemeanor assault by a Manhattan jury in December.
In court Monday, Judge Michael Gaffey sentenced Majors to conditional discharge after noting that both sides in the case agreed the charges did not warrant jail time, given the actor was a first time offender with no prior criminal record.
He said Majors must complete a 52-week, in-person batterer’s intervention program in Los Angeles, where the actor lives. He also has to continue with the mental health therapy his lawyers say he's been participating in. Majors faces a year in jail if found in violation of the terms, which also included a no contact order with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.
Majors, dressed in all black and accompanied by his girlfriend, actor Meagan Good, declined to address the court and left the courthouse without speaking to reporters.
His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said the actor did not want to make any public statement that Jabbari could use against him in the civil suit she’s filed against the actor.
Majors, she added, is “committed to growing as a person” and will complete any court-mandated programs “with an open heart” even as he maintains his innocence and plans to appeal.
“He’s lost his whole career,” Chaudhry said in court. “This has been the most challenging year of his life.”
But Jabbari, fighting back tears as she addressed the court, said Majors refuses to acknowledge his guilt and remains a danger to those around him.
“He’s not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility, ” she said. “He will do this again and he will hurt other women. He believes he is above the law.”
Jabbari said Majors had made her believe the two were in a loving relationship, but, in reality, he isolated her from the rest of the world and cut her off from family and friends.
“I was so emotionally dependent on him,” she said. “I became a different person around him — small, scared and vulnerable.”
Rather than acknowledge his actions, Majors has been openly critical of the court proceedings, launching a "high-powered PR campaign” that included a nationally televised interview, added Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galloway as she argued for a sentence of violence counseling for Majors.
Following the December guilty verdict, Majors was immediately dropped by Marvel Studios, which had cast him as Kang the Conqueror, a role envisioned as the main villain in the entertainment empire’s movies and television shows for years to come.
The conviction stemmed from an altercation last March in which Jabbari accused him of attacking her in the backseat of a chauffeured car, saying he hit her head with his open hand, twisted her arm behind her back and squeezed her middle finger until it fractured.
Majors claimed the 31-year-old British dancer was the aggressor, flying into a jealous rage after reading a text message from another woman on his phone. He maintained he was only trying to regain his phone and get away from Jabbari safely.
Majors had hoped his two-week criminal trial would vindicate him. In a television interview shortly after his conviction, he said he deserves a second chance.
But the California native and Yale University graduate still faces Jabbari's civil suit, which she filed last month in Manhattan federal court. In the suit, Jabbari accuses Majors of assault, battery, defamation and inflicting emotional distress, claiming he subjected her to escalating incidents of physical and verbal abuse during their relationship. The two met in 2021 on the set of Marvel's “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” in which Majors played Kang.
Majors’ lawyers have declined to respond to the claims, saying only that they are preparing to file counterclaims against Jabbari.
The actor had his breakthrough role in 2019’s “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” He also starred in the HBO horror series “Lovecraft Country,” which earned him an Emmy nomination, and as the nemesis to fictional boxing champ Adonis Creed in the blockbuster “Creed III.”
As for Marvel, a looming question remains whether the studio will recast the role of Kang or pivot in a new direction.
Majors’ departure was among a recent series of high-profile setbacks for the vaunted superhero factory, which has earned an unprecedented US$30 billion worldwide from 33 films.
The sun has started to make its way behind the moon from the view of some Earth-bound eclipse watchers in Canada, as massive crowds wait in celestial anticipation along the path of totality.
Canada's military will take a bigger role in the North over the next two decades as climate change and increasingly aggressive foes threaten Arctic sovereignty, says a new defence policy document released Monday.
Paper bags could soon return to the LCBO following a request from Ontario’s premier.
Royal Bank of Canada says it has terminated chief financial officer Nadine Ahn following an investigation into a personal relationship she allegedly had with another employee.
Watch as the total solar eclipse takes place in Mazatlán, Mexico which was the first place to witness the celestial phenomenon.
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, began in Regina on Monday.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes abortion limits should be left to the states, in a video released Monday declining to endorse a national ban after months of mixed messages and speculation.
Thousands are gathering across eastern Ontario in preparation for a solar eclipse that will begin moving through the province at 2 p.m.
A total solar eclipse is set to cross through parts of Canada today, offering crowds in its path a dazzling view of the astronomical wonder. That is, if clouds don't get in the way.
A British Columbia man who burned down his father's home and then kicked to death a 78-year-old stranger on the main street of a quiet mountain town has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for what the judge described as 'a horrific, cowardly and senseless act of violence.'
Defence lawyers for a man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago are calling a crash reconstructionist to testify at his trial.
Donald Trump asked a New York appeals court on Monday to reverse his gag order and move his hush money criminal trial out of Manhattan in an eleventh-hour bid for a delay just a week before it is scheduled to start.
Protesters in southern Mexico set the state government building afire Monday and torched at least a dozen cars in the parking lot.
A senior Ukrainian official has denied Russian accusations that his country's army fired exploding drones at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which the Kremlin's forces have been occupying and running in southern Ukraine since shortly after the war began more than two years ago.
The trial of 27 people charged in connection with the worldwide "Panama Papers" money laundering started Monday in a Panamanian criminal court.
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday blasted Republicans' effort to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt over his refusal to turn over unredacted materials related to the special counsel probe into U.S. President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.
The former Clerk of the Privy Council says senior government officials who monitored threats to Canada's 2021 federal election did not observe incidents at either the national or riding level that hit the threshold for issuing a public alert.
As Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland prepares to deliver the federal government’s budget next week, new data suggests overwhelming support for the Canada Disability Benefit, a form of financial support for people living with disabilities signed into law last June.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday bird flu risk to the public remains low even as it asked the state public health officials to be prepared to respond.
Finding pancreatic cancer early could help increase a patient’s chances of survival. Across the United States, research teams are investigating ways to spot early cases, with many turning to blood-based liquid biopsy tests.
With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.
People will be looking to the sky on Monday to witness a total solar eclipse. Others will be listening to it. And to Harvard University astronomers working to transform the rare sight into sound, the eclipse should create a symphony.
When Irina Novoselsky contemplates social media, she's certain the next decade won't be anything like the last because consumers increasingly allow the online world to shape nearly every aspect of their lives.
Eclipses have historically been more difficult to experience for those living with blindness or low vision. This time around, multiple groups hope to change that by using tools and educational materials designed to make the event more accessible.
Paramount Pictures has won the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming its 2022 Tom Cruise blockbuster 'Top Gun: Maverick' borrowed too much from a 1983 magazine article that inspired the original 'Top Gun' film.
Country music star Morgan Wallen was arrested in Nashville late Sunday for allegedly throwing a chair off a downtown rooftop.
Beyoncé may have proclaimed that her latest project "ain't a country album," but someone forgot to tell the charts that.
When Irina Novoselsky contemplates social media, she's certain the next decade won't be anything like the last because consumers increasingly allow the online world to shape nearly every aspect of their lives.
Some Canadians are feeling a little more optimistic about their debt with the prospect of interest rate cuts on the horizon, said MNP Ltd.
Some are as simple as coating chicken nuggets in a blend of barbecue and ghost pepper sauces — nicknamed "cowboy caviar" — but others take things to a new level, like dropping pie or mini cinnamon sugar doughnuts into a milkshake or ensconcing a hotdog in onion rings.
The remote landscapes of La Huasteca Potosina – part of the larger La Huasteca region spanning multiple states – include vast desert, lush mountains and rainforest nooks with turquoise rivers and waterfalls. And the attractions within remain unknown to most international travellers – for now, at least.
The Toronto Blue Jays are finally back home.
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association is facing several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
Jennifer Jones will soon call time on one of the best careers in curling history. Rachel Homan is set to put a bow on one of the best seasons ever played.
Elon Musk has long had an affinity for self-driving vehicles, claiming they will be one of Tesla's most important products. Despite big promises, years have gone by without cars that can, so far, drive on their own.
A new poll from Nanos Research for CTV News has found that a majority of Canadians doubt the police are able to recover stolen cars.
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
As many Star Trek fans may know, Friday was “First Contact Day,” but one superfan got to spend the day in his own starship.
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Pioneering Canadian giraffe researcher and feminist activist Anne Innis Dagg has died at the age of 91.
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
While parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are preparing for a rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse on Monday, a partial eclipse will be happening in the skies above Metro Vancouver.
Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.
A total solar eclipse is now at its peak in Ontario. Here's what you need to know.
Millions of people across the country will be keeping their eyes on the skies on Monday and one of the busiest places in Calgary for eclipse watchers will be the TELUS Spark Science Centre.
The Calgary Police Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a man in the southeast community of Prestwick.
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will be moving across eastern Ontario this afternoon – an experience that is sure to be memorable and that won't be seen again in Canada until 2044.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at when you can see the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario on April 8.
It's solar eclipse day in Quebec, and if you are planning to look up at the sky (with your glasses on), here are a few things you should remember. The solar eclipse is slated to begin at 2:15 p.m., lasting two hours and 20 minutes.
As excitement grows around the total solar eclipse, so is traffic congestion in Montreal. Both access ramps to the Jacques-Cartier bridge leading to Parc Jean-Drapeau were closed Monday afternoon as capacity in the area was full, according to Quebec provincial police.
Albertans have the chance to view a partial solar eclipse Monday but are being reminded to use the proper equipment to do so.
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
A central Edmonton shop has been selling illegal weapons and drug paraphernalia, police say.
Parts of the Maritimes will experience total daytime darkness for up to three minutes and 20 seconds during Monday's eclipse. CTV Atlantic shares some tips and times ahead of the event.
One of the biggest rockstars of the 1980s is bringing a tour to Atlantic Canada this summer.
People across Canada are getting ready to view a total solar eclipse, where the sun goes directly behind the moon, on Monday.
If you’re looking to fly out of Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, you’ll now have more flight options.
A 41-year-old Winnipeg teacher has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation involving a student.
Two people are dead following a serious two vehicle collision last week that occurred on Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw.
A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month.
A work party in Kitchener, Ont. may not have gotten the eclipse-themed cake they were hoping for.
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.
Residents of a 26-unit Saskatoon apartment building have been displaced following a basement suite fire on Sunday evening.
Two years after rejecting spending $215 million on a new arena on the Kingsway, city council in Sudbury is considering spending a similar amount building an arena downtown.
A murder trial in Sudbury will continue Tuesday with testimony of one of the men who admitted to starting the fire that killed three people.
According to NASA's calculations, the total eclipse will begin to peak in Canada in the minutes before 3:15 p.m. local time for communities near the north shore of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario
Officials with the new inter-community transit route were pleasantly surprised to see 20 people waiting at White Oaks Mall to take the new bus to St. Thomas, Ont.
A family n South Bruce Peninsula is looking for answers after their pet cat died. On Friday, OPP got a call from a family that their cat had been shot with a pellet gun.
A 68-year-old man from Innisfil is charged with impaired driving after police say he crashed his vehicle into a business in Barrie and took off.
Police charged a driver with being impaired following a collision on an Ontario highway over the weekend.
The search for a missing 14-year-old girl from Alliston has ended.
As the total solar eclipse falls over parts of southwestern Ontario today, you can watch live coverage on ctvnewswindsor.ca.
The Windsor police arson and Major Crimes units are investigating after a body was found at the scene of a house fire in east Windsor.
Ryan Turgeon, 39, is charged with eight offences against two complainants for incidents between 2015 and 2019.
Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.
A British Columbia man who burned down his father's home and then kicked to death a 78-year-old stranger on the main street of a quiet mountain town has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for what the judge described as 'a horrific, cowardly and senseless act of violence.'
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
The Lethbridge Hurricanes were bounced out of the playoffs earlier this week by the Swift Current Broncos after a double-overtime thriller.
This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the start of Green Shirt Day, honouring the legacy of Logan Boulet.
Castle Mountain Resort is making use of the spring snowfall before they close for the season Sunday.
While winter car maintenance often takes center stage, neglecting spring preparations can lead to potential issues down the road. Here’s how you can get your car ready for spring while maximizing your savings with a CAA Membership.
Provincial police say they caught two impaired drivers in the same northwestern Ontario township within minutes of each other after they left the same bar.
Maamwesying North Shore Community Health Services and Algoma Public Health, held a signing ceremony late last month in Sault Ste. Marie.
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
