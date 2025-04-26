ADVERTISEMENT

Election

‘A big concern’: Town of Coronach’s future a ballot box issue for voters this election

By Allison Bamford

Published

Coronach’s town sign greets visitors traveling on the highway into the community.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.