ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Alberta

1 dead, 4 rescued after boat stranded in northern Alberta

By Hannah Kavanagh

Published

Lesser Slave Lake Provincial Park in northern Alberta. July 14, 2025. (Alberta Parks)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.