ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Oilers watch party a go in Manchester Square, organizers say come rain or shine

By Adrienne Lee

Published

Manchester Square will host an Oilers watch party during the Stanley Cup Final. A view of the square in Edmonton on June 11, 2025. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
Manchester Square will host an Oilers watch party during the Stanley Cup Final. A view of the square in Edmonton on June 11, 2025. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.