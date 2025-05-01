ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Indigenous chiefs call for Alberta Premier Smith to stop stoking separatism talk

By The Canadian Press

Published

Two First Nation chiefs are accusing Premier Danielle Smith of attempting to manufacture a national unity crisis, which they say is in breach of treaties.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.