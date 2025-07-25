ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Giant bouncy castle and inflatable obstacles taking shape in Edmonton

By Adrienne Lee

Published

Big Bounce Canada features a 24,000 square foot bouncy castle and other large inflatable attractions to play in. The event was being set up in Edmonton on July 25, 2025. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)
Big Bounce Canada features a 24,000 square foot bouncy castle and other large inflatable attractions to play in. The event was being set up in Edmonton on July 25, 2025. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)


















