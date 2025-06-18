ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Elks look for first home-opening win in four years as Alouettes roll into Edmonton

By The Canadian Press

Published

Edmonton Elks' Justin Rankin (5) is tackled by B.C. Lions' Deontai Williams (9) during the first half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.