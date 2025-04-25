ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Edmonton-area seniors play ‘O Canada’ on the kazoo in response to harmonica anthem

By Nicole Weisberg

Published

St. Albert seniors are sparking a fun playoff rivalry with their rendition of O Canada on kazoos. CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson reports.


















