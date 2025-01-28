ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Alberta COVID panel strikes the name of contributor from report, issues correction

By The Canadian Press

Published

Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Health for Alberta, makes an announcement in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.