ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘Not your traditional politician’: Edmonton mayoral candidate says he wants to change city hall for the better

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Edmonton mayoral candidate, Omar Mohammad, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about why he's running, and his priorities for the city.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.