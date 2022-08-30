UN seeks US$160 million in emergency aid for Pakistan floods
The United Nations and Pakistan issued an appeal Tuesday for US$160 million in emergency funding to help millions affected by record-breaking floods that have killed more than 1,150 people since mid-June.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Pakistan's flooding, caused by weeks of unprecedented monsoon rains, were a signal to the world to step up action against climate change.
"Let's stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change," he said in a video message to an Islamabad ceremony launching the funding appeal. "Today, it's Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country."
More than 33 million people, or one in seven Pakistanis, have been affected by the catastrophic flooding, which has devastated a country already trying to revive a struggling economy. More than 1 million homes have been damaged or destroyed in the past two and half months, displacing millions of people. Around a half million of those displaced are living in organized camps, while others have had to find their own shelter.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the floods badly destroyed crops, and his government was considering importing wheat to avoid any shortage of food.
Sharif said Pakistan was witnessing the worst flooding in its history and any inadvertent delay by the international community in helping victims "will be devastating for the people of Pakistan."
He promised funds from the international community would be spent in a transparent manner and that he would ensure all aid reaches those in need. "This is my commitment," he told reporters, saying his country is "facing the toughest moment of its history."
According to initial government estimates, the devastation caused $10 billion in damage to the economy.
"It is a preliminary estimate likely to be far greater," Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal told The Associated Press. More than 160 bridges and more than 3,400 kilometres (2,100 miles) of road have been damaged.
Although rains stopped three days ago, large swaths of the country remain underwater, and the main rivers, the Indus and the Swat, are still swollen. The National Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday warned emergency services to be on maximum alert, saying flood waters over the next 24 hours could cause further damage.
Rescuers continued to evacuate stranded people from inundated villages to safer ground. Makeshift tent camps have sprung up along highways.
Meteorologists have warned of more rains in coming weeks.
"The situation is likely to deteriorate even further as heavy rains continue over areas already inundated by more than two months of storms and flooding. For us, this is no less than a national emergency," Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Tuesday, urging the international community to give generously to the UN appeal.
"Since mid-June, in fact, Pakistan has been battling one of the most severe, totally anomalous cycles of torrential monsoon weather," he said. Rainfall during that time was three times the average, and up to six times higher in some areas, he said.
The UN flash appeal for $160 million will provide food, water, sanitation, health and other forms of aid to some 5.2 million people, Gutteres said.
"The scale of needs is rising like the flood waters. It requires the world's collective and prioritized attention," he said.
A day earlier, the International Monetary Fund's executive board approved the release of a much awaited $1.17 billion for Pakistan.
The funds are part of a $6 billion bailout agreed on in 2019. The latest tranche had been on hold since earlier this year, when the IMF expressed concern about Pakistan's compliance with the deal's terms under the government of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Khan was ousted through a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April.
Pakistan has risked default as its reserves dwindle and inflation has spiraled, and to get the IMF bailout, the government has had to agree to austerity measures.
The flooding catastrophe, however, adds new burdens to the cash-strapped government. It also reflects how poorer countries often pay the price for climate change largely caused by more industrialized nations. Since 1959, Pakistan is responsible for only 0.4% of the world's historic emissions blamed for climate change. The U.S. is responsible for 21.5%, China for 16.5% and the EU 15%.
Several scientists say the record-breaking flooding has all the hallmarks of being affected by climate change.
"This year, Pakistan has received the highest rainfall in at least three decades," said Abid Qaiyum Suleri, executive director of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute and a member of Pakistan's Climate Change Council. "Extreme weather patterns are turning more frequent in the region and Pakistan is not an exception."
Pakistan saw similar flooding and devastation in 2010 that killed nearly 2,000 people. But the government didn't implement plans to prevent future flooding by preventing construction and homes in flood prone areas and river beds, said Suleri.
------
Associated Press writer Jamey Keaten contributed to this story from Geneva.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the Aug. 26 incident of verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Alberta. After video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have condemned the harassment.
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
Returning to 'normal' safely: Dr. Tam on protecting kids against COVID-19 in schools
As children across the country prepare to go back to school, Canada's top doctor Dr. Theresa Tam advises parents on how to continue to protect their children against COVID-19.
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Racialized people had higher mortality rates from COVID-19: Statistics Canada
A new Statistics Canada study has found that some racialized populations in Canada had significantly higher mortality rates from COVID-19.
Andreescu gives Nike a dressing down at U.S. Open before issuing apology
Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu apologized to her sponsor Nike for an on-court outburst after her choice of wardrobe for Monday's first-round match landed her in a spot of bother amid windy conditions.
opinion | 25 years after Diana's death, has the public accepted Camilla?
It's been 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales died alongside Dodi Fayed and Henri Paul in a high-speed car crash in Paris. In the aftermath of Diana’s death, the prospect of Charles ascending to the throne with Camilla by his side was nothing but a pipe dream. But now? Has the public really accepted Camilla? Royal commentator Afua Hagan weighs in.
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province.
Canada
-
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
-
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
-
RCMP who responded to N.S. mass shooting linked to murder case under federal review
RCMP officers who responded to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting are being linked to the alleged mishandling of a 2017 murder case that is under federal review.
-
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
-
Journalist organizations call for help amid rise in digital harassment
As online and in-person abuse towards female journalists and politicians appears to be on the rise, coalitions of journalists are calling for lawmakers and police to take a better approach to harassment.
-
P.E.I. teacher discovers 300-million-year-old fossil during walk on the beach
A Prince Edward Island school teacher has made a major paleontological discovery -- a 300-million-year-old fossil.
World
-
Iraqis heed cleric's plea to leave streets after clashes
Armed supporters of a powerful Iraqi cleric who clashed with security forces in the capital began to withdraw from the streets Tuesday, restoring a measure of calm after a serious escalation of the nation's political crisis.
-
U.S. Secret Service assistant director leaves agency after aide's explosive Jan. 6 testimony about him
U.S. Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato left the Secret Service on Monday, a significant departure two months after explosive testimony by a former White House aide, who alleged Ornato had told her then-U.S. President Donald Trump was irate upon learning his security detail wouldn't take him to the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
-
-
WATCH
WATCH | Escaped bull leaps into panicked crowd during rodeo at Florida State Fair
The audience at a rodeo at the Florida State Fair in Tampa was thrown into a panic when one of the bulls broke loose and jumped into the crowd.
-
U.S. to respond to request for special master for Trump docs
The U.S. Justice Department is set to respond Tuesday to the Trump legal team's request for a special master to review the documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago this month.
-
UN warns 6 million Afghans at risk of famine as crises grow
Warning that Afghanistan faces deepening poverty with 6 million people at risk of famine, the UN humanitarian chief on Monday urged donors to restore funding for economic development and immediately provide US$770 million to help Afghans get through the winter as the United States argued with Russia and China over who should pay.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the Aug. 26 incident of verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Alberta. After video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have condemned the harassment.
-
Over half of Conservative members have voted for new leader one week before deadline
More than half of Conservative party members have returned their leadership ballots with one week left before the deadline on Sept. 6.
-
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province.
Health
-
Tea drinkers enjoy possible health benefits, study suggests
Tea can be part of a healthy diet and people who drink tea may even be a little more likely to live longer than those who don't, according to a large study.
-
Racialized people had higher mortality rates from COVID-19: Statistics Canada
A new Statistics Canada study has found that some racialized populations in Canada had significantly higher mortality rates from COVID-19.
-
More paid sick leave means less death overall, according to U.S. study
According to a new U.S. study, failing to offer enough paid sick leave might be fatal for some, with higher paid sick leave associated with less mortality long before the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Sci-Tech
-
P.E.I. teacher discovers 300-million-year-old fossil during walk on the beach
A Prince Edward Island school teacher has made a major paleontological discovery -- a 300-million-year-old fossil.
-
Scientists find clues to what makes 'immortal jellyfish' immortal
Scientists in Spain have unlocked the genetic code of the immortal jellyfish - a creature capable of repeatedly reverting into a juvenile state - in hopes of unearthing the secret to their unique longevity, and find new clues to human aging.
-
'Still a good day for Canada' despite delay of Artemis moon rocket launch: minister
Despite the test launch of NASA's new moon rocket being postponed on Monday morning, Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said it was 'still a good day for Canada.'
Entertainment
-
Fall Preview: Is it, maybe, back to normal at the movies?
For the first time in three years, the fall movie industrial complex is lurching back into high gear. Festival red carpets are rolled out. Oscar campaigns are primed. Long-awaited blockbusters, like 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' are poised for big box office.
-
J.K. Rowling says it was her choice not to appear in 'Harry Potter' reunion
J.K. Rowling says she was invited to participate in the 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' reunion special earlier this year but declined.
-
Ozzy Osbourne says he's leaving the U.S. because of gun violence
Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne is moving from California back to the U.K., citing gun violence in the U.S. as part of his decision.
Business
-
1st Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti
The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict.
-
BMO Financial Group reports third-quarter profit down from year ago
BMO Financial Group reported third-quarter net income of $1.37 billion, down from $2.28 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, as it took a $945-million charge related to its acquisition of Bank of the West.
-
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world's third richest man
Gautam Adani was already Asia's richest man. Now he's also the world's third richest person, overtaking LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault and becoming the first Asian person to take that spot, according to Bloomberg and its Billionaires Index.
Lifestyle
-
'Life is short': Adventurous 93-year-old skydives thanks to N.S. non-profit
Nova Scotia senior Betty Cochrane loved heights as a young girl. Last week, the 93-year-old took that love to a new level -- by jumping out of a plane.
-
'One with the car': Best friends arrive in Halifax while on cross-Canada trip in 1991 Geo Metro
Two best friends from Vancouver Island, B.C., are driving their way across Canada and are sharing their experiences on social media. Mathew Grimes and Kaden Browne left their hometown 22 days ago in Mathew's 1991 Geo Metro car.
-
Canada ranked eighth safest country for women to travel in solo: study
Canada has been deemed the eighth safest country for women to travel in by themselves this summer, according to a travel study of more than 30 countries.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada board throws support behind Smith amid calls for change
Hockey Canada's board of directors says it is supporting president and chief executive officer Scott Smith and his executive team amid calls for leadership change at the organization.
-
Serena's daughter, Olympia, sports beads, like Mom years ago
When Serena Williams won the 1999 U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 17, she wore white beads in her hair. On Monday night, when Williams won her first match of the 2022 U.S. Open at age 40, her daughter, Olympia, was courtside, sporting a hairstyle paying homage to Mom's from all that time ago.
-
French soccer star Pogba paid 100,000 euros to extortionists
World Cup winner Paul Pogba paid 100,000 euros (CAD$130,000) to an organized group including his brother that was trying to extort him for millions, French officials said on Tuesday.
Autos
-
LG, Honda to set up U.S. joint venture to make EV batteries
Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing US$4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday.
-
'One with the car': Best friends arrive in Halifax while on cross-Canada trip in 1991 Geo Metro
Two best friends from Vancouver Island, B.C., are driving their way across Canada and are sharing their experiences on social media. Mathew Grimes and Kaden Browne left their hometown 22 days ago in Mathew's 1991 Geo Metro car.
-
Diana's unique Ford Escort fetches US$850,000 at auction
A Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 that was driven by the late Princess Diana fetched a whopping 724,500 pounds (US$851,070) at an auction held at Britain's Silverstone racing circuit on Saturday.