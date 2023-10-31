Trick-or-treaters brace for a chilly Halloween in parts of Canada—here's where

This Halloween, some trick-or-treaters could face a scary fright: snow.

For some cities in Canada, ghosts, witches and goblins will need to dress warmly as temperatures are expected to dip below freezing. However, for most Canadians, it won't be a wet Halloween.

Snow is expected to hold off from parts of Canada's East Coast, while communities around the Great Lakes in Ontario could see fresh snow by this evening.

"We are seeing a little bit of active weather across parts of Canada this morning with a front moving its way right to the Atlantic region," Kelsey McEwen, CTV Your Morning's meteorologist said. "We also have this other system moving its way across the Great Lakes and the wind associated with that is kicking up some lake-effect snow."

From Sault Ste. Marie to Wawa, Ont., about five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by late Tuesday morning.

During the day, temperatures will rise to around 7 C with a wind chill bringing temperatures below freezing, which could contribute to mixed precipitation this evening.

The same lake-effect snow, which occurs when cold air moves across open waters, will impact communities around Lake Huron, including Parry Sound and Huntsville, Ont. A fresh blanket of five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall, according to Environment Canada.

As the snow moves east, communities along Lake Ontario, such as Kingston, Ont., could also see some flurries or mixed precipitation.

After experiencing record-high temperatures last week, Halloween enthusiasts in Toronto will face a cooler evening with temperatures just below freezing.

In Canada’s East Coast, a weather system is forcing temperatures to drop and dusting communities such as Fredericton with snow.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Nova Scotia, telling residents to expect at least five to 10 centimetres of snow on Wednesday.

Ahead of the snow, trick-or-treaters will enjoy a mild evening with temperatures in Halifax hovering around 4 C.

Similar conditions are expected for St. John's, with a high of 4 C expected before temperatures dip to -4 C by late All Hallows’ Eve.

"For Atlantic Canada, we have what feels a little bit more like 'Merry Halloween,'" McEwen said.

TOO COLD FOR BROOM FLYING IN THE PRAIRIES

Trick-or-treaters in Alberta and Saskatchewan can expect below-freezing temperatures Tuesday evening.

The snow in Calgary and northern parts of Alberta is expected to stay as temperatures hover around 0 C, with wind gusts likely forcing teeth to chatter as the night progresses.

Saskatchewan, already in a deep freeze at -17 C this morning, will warm up throughout the day before reaching -7 C this evening.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg is expected to have one of the coldest Halloween forecasts this year, McEwen said. Throughout the day temperatures will rise to -6 C and start to dip as the evening progresses to around -11 C.

Wind gusts could make some parts of the city feel closer to -17 C by late evening.

The cold front in Manitoba is impacting northern Ontario communities such as Thunder Bay and Timmins, which could lead temperatures to drop below -10 C.

MILD FORECAST FOR THE WEST COAST

Canada's West Coast is expected see the warmest weather, with the temperature predicted to be around 9 C in Vancouver and 4 C in Kelowna this evening.

The rain will hold off during the day but conditions will likely be wet on Wednesday.

A special air quality statement is in effect for parts of British Columbia, the Environment Canada website shows. For communities such as Prince George, Fraser Lake and Burns Lake, B.C., the air statement is due to "high concentrations of particulate matter" from dust.

"Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations," the statement reads. "This advisory is in effect until further notice."

For the East Kootenay, B.C. area, a similar advisory is in effect. Exposure is a concern for people with chronic conditions, pregnant women, young children and older adults, Environment Canada said.