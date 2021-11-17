SASKATOON -- From vehicles being abandoned in the street to entire properties now becoming only accessible by boat, the flooding damage across parts of British Columbia has been extensive.

Aerial photos show long stretches of abandoned highways, with floodwaters stranding vehicles including tractor-trailers. There is no timeline on when the highways might reopen.

The flooding has also forced hundreds of people to abandon their homes. Some photos showed families being rescued by boat.

Evacuation orders remain in place in several B.C. towns and cities, with officials saying at least one woman has died as a result of a mudslide. As of Wednesday morning, 184 people have been rescued by air or watercraft from flooded areas in Abbotsford, B.C. A dam has been built there, but officials still say the situation is critical.

Several bridges have collapsed in Merritt, B.C., causing floodwaters to fill the town with sewage-contaminated water.

Here are some photographs showing the effects of the severe weather in the province.

A car is seen in a flooded ditch along a road in Chilliwack, B.C., Tuesday, November 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Flood waters cover highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Properties inundated by flood waters are seen in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A woman and children who were stranded by high water due to flooding are rescued by a volunteer operating a boat in Abbotsford, B.C., on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A boat speeds along a flooded highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Rising flood waters are seen surrounding barns in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Rising flood waters surround a home in Chilliwack, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

An Abbottsford, B.C. resident captured a bird's-eye view of the destruction caused by flooding and mudslides in the province's interior. (Raj Gill via Storyful)

A stranded truck is surrounded by flood waters on highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Flooding on Highway 1 looking westbound towards Abbotsford is seen in Chilliwack, B.C., Tuesday, November 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

People who were stranded by high water due to flooding are rescued by a volunteer operating a boat in Abbotsford, B.C., on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

