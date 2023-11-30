Still alive! Golden mole not seen for 80 years and presumed extinct is found again in South Africa
Researchers in South Africa say they have rediscovered a species of mole with an iridescent golden coat and the ability to almost "swim" through sand dunes after it hadn't been seen for more than 80 years and was thought to be extinct.
The De Winton's golden mole -- a small, blind burrower with "super-hearing powers" that eats insects -- was found to be still alive on a beach in Port Nolloth on the west coast of South Africa by a team of researchers from the Endangered Wildlife Trust and the University of Pretoria.
It had been lost to science since 1936, the researchers said.
With the help of a sniffer dog, the team found traces of tunnels and discovered a golden mole in 2021. But because there are 21 species of golden moles and some look very similar, the team needed more to be certain that it was a De Winton's.
They took environmental DNA samples -- the DNA animals leave behind in skin cells, hair and bodily excretions -- but had to wait until 2022 before a De Winton's DNA sample from decades ago was made available by a South African museum to compare. The DNA sequences were a match.
The team's research and findings were peer reviewed and published last week.
"We had high hopes, but we also had our hopes crushed by a few people," one of the researchers, Samantha Mynhardt, told The Associated Press. "One De Winton's expert told us, `you're not going to find that mole. It's extinct."'
The process took three years from the researchers' first trip to the west coast of South Africa to start searching for the mole, which was known to rarely leave signs of its tunnels and almost "swim" under the sand dunes, the researchers said. Golden moles are native to sub-Saharan Africa and the De Winton's had only ever been found in the Port Nolloth area.
Two De Winton's golden moles have now been confirmed and photographed in Port Nolloth, Mynhardt said, while the research team has found signs of other populations in the area since 2021.
"It was a very exciting project with many challenges," said Esther Matthew, senior field officer with the Endangered Wildlife Trust. "Luckily we had a fantastic team full of enthusiasm and innovative ideas, which is exactly what you need when you have to survey up to 18 kilometres (11 miles) of dune habitat in a day."
The De Winton's golden mole was on a "most wanted lost species" list compiled by the Re:wild conservation group.
Others on the list that have been rediscovered include a salamander that was found in Guatemala in 2017, 42 years after its last sighting, and an elephant shrew called the Somali sengi seen in Djibouti in 2019, its first recorded sighting since 1968.
BREAKING Canadian economy shrank 1.1 per cent in Q3 on annualized basis, StatCan says
Statistics Canada says a decrease in international exports and slower inventory accumulation by businesses were partially offset by increases in government spending and housing investment.
Shane MacGowan, lead singer of The Pogues and a laureate of booze and beauty, dies at age 65
Shane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of 'Celtic Punk' band The Pogues, best known for the Christmas ballad 'Fairytale of New York,' died Thursday, his family said. He was 65.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
Constitutional challenge in Indigenous lobster fishing case moving ahead this week
An Indigenous fisherman is expected to appear Thursday in a northern New Brunswick courtroom, where he will launch a constitutional challenge that could prove pivotal for First Nations across the Maritimes.
Conservatives accuse Liberals of caving to big tech in online news deal with Google
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge spoke to a House committee this morning, fresh from finally ending Canada's standoff with Google over the Online News Act, where the Opposition criticized her for caving to big tech.
Russian missile strikes in eastern Ukraine tear through buildings and bury families in rubble
Russian missiles tore through apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, local officials said Thursday, killing at least one person and burying families under rubble as the Kremlin's forces continued to pound the fiercely contested area with long-range weapons.
'We are hoping that it saves lives': Canada launches new 988 suicide crisis helpline
In a massive step towards prioritizing the mental health and well-being of Canadians, the government has officially launched a nationwide, three-digit suicide crisis helpline.
Here is what Canada's drug shortage situation looks like right now
Compared to the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, Canada experienced an uptick in prescription drug shortages in 2022 that Health Canada says has continued throughout 2023.
Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests
A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.
Who is U.S.-Canadian lawyer Gurpatwant Pannun, alleged target of murder plot?
Lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is at the heart of an alleged international plot that U.S. prosecutors say targeted him for assassination and was orchestrated by an Indian government employee.
Constitutional challenge in Indigenous lobster fishing case moving ahead this week
An Indigenous fisherman is expected to appear Thursday in a northern New Brunswick courtroom, where he will launch a constitutional challenge that could prove pivotal for First Nations across the Maritimes.
Twenty-five per cent of Canadians believe a degree is necessary for economic success
A new survey suggests one in four Canadians believe a university degree is essential to succeed economically.
Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests
A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.
Annual Lego exhibit in Halifax inspires new generation of builders
Owen Grace has spent the last 20 years sharing his childhood hobby, Lego, through an exhibit he calls, 'Bricks by the Sea.'
South Koreans want their own nukes. That could roil one of the world's most dangerous regions
With dozens of nukes in North Korea's burgeoning arsenal, repeated threats to launch them at its enemies, and a stream of tests of powerful missiles designed to pinpoint target a U.S. city with a nuclear strike, a growing number of South Koreans are losing faith in America's vow to back its longtime ally.
Russian missile strikes in eastern Ukraine tear through buildings and bury families in rubble
Russian missiles tore through apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, local officials said Thursday, killing at least one person and burying families under rubble as the Kremlin's forces continued to pound the fiercely contested area with long-range weapons.
Truce in Gaza extended another day but talks over remaining hostages held by Hamas could get tougher
Israel and Hamas agreed at the last minute Thursday to extend their ceasefire in Gaza by another day. But any further renewal of the deal that has seen dozens of hostages and prisoners released could prove more daunting since Hamas is expected to set a higher price for many of the remaining captives.
Pope says he has acute bronchitis, doctors recommended against travel to avoid change in temperature
Pope Francis said on Thursday that he is suffering from acute, infectious bronchitis and that doctors recommended he cancel his planned visit to Dubai this weekend to avoid the quick changes in temperature that would be involved.
Russia's Supreme Court effectively outlaws LGBTQ+ activism in a landmark ruling
Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday effectively outlawed LGBTQ+ activism, in the most drastic step against advocates of gay, lesbian and transgender rights in the increasingly conservative country.
Japan suspends its Osprey flights after the fatal crash of a U.S. Air Force aircraft
Japan suspended flights by its Osprey aircraft Thursday, officials said, the day after a U.S. Air Force Osprey based in Japan crashed into the sea during a training mission.
'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.
-
'We are hoping that it saves lives': Canada launches new 988 suicide crisis helpline
In a massive step towards prioritizing the mental health and well-being of Canadians, the government has officially launched a nationwide, three-digit suicide crisis helpline.
-
Shane MacGowan, lead singer of The Pogues and a laureate of booze and beauty, dies at age 65
Shane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of 'Celtic Punk' band The Pogues, best known for the Christmas ballad 'Fairytale of New York,' died Thursday, his family said. He was 65.
