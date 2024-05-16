Shifting winds mean smokier skies in some parts of Canada, snow in other areas

Air quality warnings were renewed Thursday for some areas of Western Canada as wildfires creep closer to neighbourhoods, according to the latest forecasts.

Fires burning near communities like Fort McMurray are driving air quality scores lower in northern Alberta, with flames forcing the evacuation of four neighbourhoods.

According to CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen, shifting winds Thursday will keep air quality scores low by the evening in the Fort McMurray area. Winds will drive the snow away from the community, she added.

McEwen said the long-range forecast for the Fort McMurray area includes cooler weather in the single digits and possible rain on Thursday.

Air quality warnings were also issued for some areas in B.C., Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, there are currently 128 active fires burning in Canada, 34 of which are considered out of control.

In B.C., Fort Nelson can expect a chance of showers over the next couple of days and drier weather by Sunday.

In the south, B.C. mountain passes were issued a special weather statement, with two to five centimetres of snow expected Thursday night into Friday morning.

"This is indicative of the overall weather pattern shift in the west towards wetter conditions," McEwen said.

In Atlantic Canada, temperatures are warming up, but not for long. A cold front in the low 20s will follow and turn the weather tides for some areas.