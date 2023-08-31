Residents pick through rubble, navigate clogged roads and live without power after Hurricane Idalia
Florida and Georgia residents living along Hurricane Idalia's path of destruction on Thursday picked through piles of rubble where homes once stood, threw tarps over ripped-apart roofs and gingerly navigated streets left underwater or clogged with fallen trees and dangerous electric wires.
"My plan today is to go around and find anything that's in the debris that is salvageable and clean out my storage shed," said Aimee Firestine of Cedar Key, an island located in the remote Big Bend area where Idalia roared ashore with 125 mph (201 km/h) winds Wednesday.
Firestine rode out Idalia about 40 minutes inland. When she drove back onto the island hours after the storm passed, her heart sank. The gas station was gone. Trees were toppled. Power lines were on the ground. An entire building belonging to the 12-unit Faraway Inn her family owns had been wiped away. Another building lost a wall.
"It was a little heart-wrenching and depressing," Firestine said.
Desmond Roberson of Valdosta, Georgia, was shocked Thursday when he took a drive through the city of 55,000 with a friend to check out the damage. On one street, he said, a tree had fallen on nearly every house. Roads remained blocked by tree trunks and downed powerlines and traffic lights were still blacked out at major intersections. He said the few gas stations that were open had long lines.
"It's a maze. ... I had to turn around three times, just because roads were blocked off," Roberson said.
Nearly all of the 600 tarps that officials had set aside to cover damaged roofs had been claimed by Thursday morning, said Meghan Barwick, spokeswoman for surrounding Lowndes County. More than 24,000 homes and businesses in the county of about 120,000 people remained without electricity, according to Barwick, who said residents should be prepared for several days more without lights or air conditioning.
No hurricane-related deaths were officially confirmed in Florida, but the state's highway patrol reported two people killed in separate weather-related crashes just hours before Idalia made landfall. A man in Valdosta, Georgia, died when a tree fell on him as he tried to clear another tree out of the road, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
As many as a half-million customers were without power at one point in Florida and Georgia as the storm ripped down utility poles.
The storm was still a menace, with 90 mph (145 km/h) winds, when it made a direct hit on Valdosta, on Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said.
"We're fortunate this storm was a narrow one, and it was fast moving and didn't sit on us," Kemp told a news conference Thursday in Atlanta. "But if you were in the path, it was devastating. And we're responding that way."
Chris Exum, a farmer in the south Georgia town of Quitman, estimates that he lost half or more of his pecan crop from Idalia, which he said left "a wall of green" with downed trees and limbs.
Some of the trees are 40 to 50 years old, he noted. "It takes a long time to get back to that point."
Rescue and repair efforts were in full force Thursday in Florida's Big Bend area, where Idalia shredded homes, ripped off roofs, snapped tall trees, and turned streets into rivers.
At Horseshoe Beach in central Big Bend, Jewell Baggett picked through the wreckage and debris of her mother's destroyed home, finding a few pictures and some pots and pans. Fortunately, her mother had evacuated before the storm hit.
Baggett said her grandfather built the home decades ago and it had survived four previous storms.
"And now it's gone," she said, along with at least five to six other homes in the area. "Nothing left. A few little trinkets here and there."
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis toured the area with his wife, Casey, and federal emergency officials.
"I've seen a lot of really heartbreaking damage," he said, noting a church that had been swamped by more than 4 feet (1.2 meters) of water. "It was all very raw," he said. "When you have your whole life's work into, say, a business that ends up under 5 feet (of water) -- that's a lot of work that you've got to do going forward."
Despite the widespread destruction in the Big Bend, where Florida's Panhandle curves into the peninsula, it provided only glancing blows to Tampa Bay and other more populated areas, DeSantis noted. In contrast, Hurricane Ian last year hit the heavily populated Fort Myers area, leaving 149 dead in the state.
President Joe Biden spoke to DeSantis and promised whatever federal aid is available. Biden also announced that he will go to Florida on Saturday to see the damage himself.
The president used a news conference at the Federal Emergency Management Agency's headquarters to send a message to Congress, especially those lawmakers who are balking at his request for $12 billion in emergency funding to respond to natural disasters.
"We need this disaster relief request met and we need it in September" after Congress returns from recess, said Biden, who had pizza delivered to FEMA employees who have been working around the clock on Idalia and the devastating wildfires on Maui, Hawaii.
Before heading out to sea Thursday, Idalia swung east, flooding many of South Carolina's beaches and leaving some in the state and North Carolina without power before heading back into the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters said the weakened storm should continue heading away from the U.S. for several days, although officials in Bermuda warned that Idalia could hit the island early next week as a tropical storm.
In South Carolina, the storm coupled with already really high tides to send seawater flowing over sand dunes in nearly every beach town, although in most places the water was only about ankle deep. In Charleston, Idalia's surge topped part of the seawall that protects the downtown, sending ocean water into the streets and neighbourhoods where horse-drawn carriages pass million-dollar homes and the famous open-air market.
Preliminary data showed the Wednesday evening high tide reached just over 9.2 feet (2.8 metres), more than 3 feet (0.9 metres) above normal and the fifth-highest reading in Charleston Harbor since records were first kept in 1899.
Bands from Idalia also brought short-lived tornadoes. One flipped a car in suburban Goose Creek, South Carolina, causing minor injuries, authorities said. No major damage was reported.
In southeastern North Carolina, up to 9 inches (23 centimetres) of rain fell in Whiteville, flooding downtown buildings. The downpour swelled creeks and rivers and forecasters warned places downstream on the Pee Dee and Lumber rivers could flood, although it will be well below the historic crests that devastated entire towns after Hurricanes Florence and Matthew.
------
Associated Press writers Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia; Jeff Amy in Atlanta; Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina; Lisa J. Adams Wagner in Evans, Georgia; and Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.
------
Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
