World

    • One dead, 26 wounded in overnight shooting in Ohio: reports

    Police tape cordons off the scene of a fatal shooting. (Matt Rourke/AP Photo) Police tape cordons off the scene of a fatal shooting. (Matt Rourke/AP Photo)
    AKRON, Ohio -

    A shooting on a street in Akron, Ohio, killed one man and wounded 26 other people early Sunday morning, according to reports by local news outlets.

    The shooting reportedly happened after midnight near Kelly Avenue and 8th Avenue.

    Initial reports said a 27-year-old man was killed while dozens of wounded victims were transported to area hospitals.

    The Akron police and fire departments and a representative for the mayor's office did not immediately respond to an email seeking additional information.

